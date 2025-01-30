Menswear: How to style a blazer in 5 ways ft Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor is known to stay on top of his fashion game, serving one look after the other. Be it for his promotion fits or casually stepping out, the actor never disappoints. Scrolling through his social media, it is easy to make out that he has a strong game when it comes to traditional and formal fits.

When you have to attend multiple events regularly, it always comes in handy to have a good collection in your closet. If you are someone who loves being in the spotlight at events, here are some blazer looks from Arjun Kapoor’s wardrobe to take cues from.

Blue Geometric Blazer

For one of his photoshoots, Arjun chose to wear a royal blue long-line blazer. Designed on soft fabric, the jacket has geometric detailing. To elevate the look, the actor paired it with a soft blue shirt in a similar palette featuring a mandarin collar.

Continuing to play in similar tones, the stylish actor completed his outfit with relaxed-fit trousers. Putting on formal black shoes, he accessorized with a watch and a pair of tinted shades. This look is ideal for a semi-formal event or a sangeet night for a wedding.

Brown Lined Blazer

Slaying in yet another casual blazer look, Kapoor is seen in a dirty brown colored blazer. Designed with line detailing, he chose to wear a pair of relaxed trousers in the same color and pattern. To give it that casual edge, Arjun paired the fit with a beige sweatshirt with net detailing.

He accessorized with a gold-toned watch and a pair of tinted glasses. As for the jewelry, he put on a simple locket and a pair of pearl tops. Finally, he finished the look with a pair of grey suede boots.

Dark Grey Checkered Blazer

While the actor usually owns when we style his casual blazer fits, he is also a pro when it comes to style suits. For this look, he fashioned a dark grey checkered suit which was stitched to be a slim fit. Giving it a formal touch, Arjun chose to style it with a body-fit button-down white shirt.

AK seems to have found his vibe with tinted glasses as he is seen accessorizing multiple looks with them, including this one. Staying minimal for his jewelry, he wore a silver-toned watch, a ring, and a basic locket.

Silver Blazer

Kapoor took silver linings seriously when he chose to wear this shimmery suit. With silver shimmers on a black base, the actor looked stunning in this blazer. To elevate the look, he paired it with oversized trousers in the same pattern and oversized style.

The 2 States fame added a solid black t-shirt under the suit to keep the shimmers in the spotlight. Putting his hair back in a slicked-back low ponytail, he completed the look with a simple locket and a couple of silver rings.

Classic Black Blazer

Regardless of the event, a classic black blazer is a necessary addition to your closet. This simple blazer will be enough to elevate even the most basic looks from your wardrobe. The Ishaqzaade actor styled his tailored-fit dark blazer with a pair of straight-fit black trousers.

He popped on a simple black t-shirt to complete his outfit and put his hair in a slicked-back low bun. Continuing to dabble on the formal end of his fit, the Singham Again actor chose to style it with a pair of matte black shoes. He accessorized it with grey-tinted glasses and a locket.

What do you think of Arjun Kapoor’s blazer looks? Would these be the go-to looks for your events? Let us know in the comments.