Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt's debut look in a Prabal Gurung ivory ball gown proves pearls are a winner

Goodbye to everything else until we're done talking about the magical Met Gala evening. The most-lit event paid an ode to fashion's favorite legend, late Karl Lagerfeld, as 2023's theme read "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” Attendees were royally and in certain instances dramatically present in their ensembles at the red carpet. A round of applause won't do this time, honestly, as fireworks are what we need to see. We saw all things 'P' and we are over the moon as we describe it for you - Pretty princess Alia Bhatt, precious pearls, and a Prabal Gurung-made gown.

Prabal Gurung's designs are known for its modern and eye-catching variations and often feature vibrant colors, graphic prints, and elegant silhouettes. Alia and Prabal share a long-standing friendship. With hearts so proud and smiles so broad, we have some notes made on her entire look for your perusal.

Alia Bhatt makes a head-turning appearance in all things pearl

Raha's mother donned a monotone ivory gown which created a buzz as it definitely should with the usage of 100,000 delicate and beautiful hand-beaded pearls. The Heart of Stone actress also mentioned in one of her posts, "I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India." You have to trust when people say that firsts are always special and it stunningly turned out to be the same for the diva.

Alia’s embellished ball gown was made from a blend of silk tulle and satin face organza. To brush up on your knowledge of fashion history, here are a few lines on ball gowns. The ball gown style originated in the 18th century and was popularized by the French court. It has since become a classic and timeless look for formal events. Today, designers continue to create modern interpretations of the ball gown, incorporating new fabrics, colors, and design details while still maintaining the traditional silhouette. As per reports, this attire borrowed its reference from the iconic bridal look rocked by supermodel Claudia Schiffer for Chanel's 1992 Haute Couture show which was one of Karl's famous works.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress' thin-strapped attire entailed a deep neckline, an exaggerated basque waist and a floor-sweeping trail. (The key to making your red carpet look ultra-alluring). Anaita Shroff Adajania's genius-stylist role paid off as always as she chose sparkling and matching accessories to complete Alia's fabulous look. She picked regal rings from Malabar Gold and Diamonds and some custom-made pieces from the Outhouse Jewellery, a monogram glovelette with pearls for decorations, Nova stud earrings, and a bow hair accessory complimented her getup.

The fashion stylist also gave a pair of ASA X SKO platform heels for the actress which is a collaboration between the footwear brand and Anaita. These were handcrafted by Indian Artisans who have used tons of pearls, a 6-inch platform and silver leather. Pearl-made heels add a touch of elegance and sophistication to any outfit, and their subtle shimmer can make a statement without being too overpowering.

Advertisement

The 30-year-old's hair was styled by the supremely talented Mike Desir who chose a sleek look at the front and kept it wavy at the back. Puneet B Saini got to work (On an ace note ofcourse) with brushes and pigments for Alia using nude lipstick, mascara, kohl, and more. All things exemplary, indeed!

Advertisement

Do you love her outfit? Let us know in the comments section.

ALSO READ: Flashback Friday: 7 Times Alia Bhatt looked the prettiest in the past in Prabal Gurung dresses