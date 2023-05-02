Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra is a Valentino girl in monochrome gown styled with opulent Bulgari jewels

The Met Gala Monday turned into a monochrome story and the proof was definitely in Priyanka Chopra's look as she showed up at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with her husband Nick Jonas. The Citadel actress is a yearly head-turner at this fashion event but she never has dressed in a clichéd ensemble. For her 2023 feat, her look was gorgeously glued onto the theme as the memo declared - “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” Here is how her look was in sync with the late German fashion designer's work and beliefs.

The Indian “Desi Girl” donned a floor-sweeping Valentino gown by Pierpaolo Piccioli. So full of volume, her attire speaks of luxury, statement and the experience the designers hold. The Italian brand is famous for its haute couture, ready-to-wear, and accessory collections. Throughout the 1960s and 1970s, he became a favorite designer among celebrities and socialites. Today, it remains one of the leading luxury fashion brands in the world, known for its signature red dresses, intricate embroidery, and romantic, feminine aesthetic.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas looks on-fleek in a gown styled with a cape

Malti Marie's fashionista mumma was a bombshell in a black cady strapless gown which was absolutely beautiful with a matching bow that cinched her waist and a thigh-high slit that complimented it all along. You do know what they say about outfits with slits, right? These are great choices for parties, red-carpet gatherings and date nights.

The Sky Is Pink actress' gown was topped off with a voluminous and train-driven faille cape that was at its sheeny best when paired with a dash of ivory and a bow that was tied onto one of her gloved hands. Gloves have been a part of fashion for centuries and used as a functional accessory to keep hands warm as well as a stylish accessory to complete a look. A total win-win at all times!

Rebecca Corbin-Murray has taken over the assignment of regularly styling up PC post Law Roach announced his retirement as a fashion stylist. The new team has its wings spread and it did look like heaven – full marks for you R. She accessorised Priyanka's look with jewels from Bulgari. New tea alert: According to a tweet that has been circulated, her 11.6-carat diamond chain-link necklace worth Rs 204 crores (Approx.) will be auctioned soon. Fans of expensive and exquisite accessories, please prepare your wallets.

More diamonds added sophistication to her look with drop earrings and she also wore a pair of ankle-strap black platform heels. Platform heels, in general, can be a fun and stylish addition to your shoe collection, so invest in one to put together a chic look.

Testaments galore when we say that the Dostana actress' look was unbeatably good. Sarah Tanno did her makeup and claimed that the reference behind it was Lagerfeld's quote, "I love classic beauty. It's an idea of beauty with no standard." A blend of modern and classic glamor took shape in the form of fluffy lashes, rose-toned lipstick and blush and black winged eyeliner. It was also a creative max as Bridget Brager styled Priyanka's hair into a sleek and twisted top knot, which was also adorned by a ribbon. Awesomeness in a frame!

