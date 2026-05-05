Met Gala 2026: Isha Ambani wears Gaurav Gupta gold saree with REAL diamond blouse, styles with Mogra Gajra and Mango

Isha Ambani made a graceful yet dramatic statement at the Met Gala 2026 with a look that blended tradition and modern art. Her saree featured beautiful hand-painted and embroidered details, designed to make the outfit feel like a piece of art. It was specially woven with pure gold threads by skilled artisans from Swadesh and included soft, nature-inspired patterns.

She paired it with a blouse decorated with real diamonds and detailed zardozi work, taken from her mother Nita Ambani’s collection. A unique Mogra hairpiece gave a modern twist to the traditional gajra. She completed the look with a mango-shaped artwork by Subodh Gupta, tying her outfit to her roots.

The blouse is adorned with over 1800 carats of diamonds, along with emeralds, polki, and kundan, all carefully set into the garment.

Crafted over 1200 hours by more than 50 artisans, Isha Ambani’s ensemble beautifully brings together fabric, jewellery, and design into one seamless look.

Completing the look, a sculptural cape made from resin creates a halo-like effect around the body. It is crafted by folding the gold tissue saree into a fixed yet flowing shape, turning the fabric into a piece of art rather than just clothing.

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