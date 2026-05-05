Met Gala 2026: Karan Johar turns heads in dramatic cape look by Manish Malhotra, a moving canvas deeply rooted in Indian art

Karan Johar made a striking debut at the Met Gala 2026, turning heads with a look deeply rooted in Indian art and storytelling. Inspired by the legendary Raja Ravi Varma, his ensemble felt like a moving canvas, bringing classic Indian imagery to life on a global stage. The outfit, designed by Manish Malhotra, featured a dramatic cape adorned with intricate embroidery and painted panels that depicted scenes reminiscent of Varma’s iconic work.

Styled by Eka Lakhani, the stylist says, "At its core, the outfit celebrates Indian art through the lens of Raja Ravi Varma’s celebrated paintings such as ‘Hamsa Damayanti’, ‘Kadambari’, and ‘Arjuna and Subhadra’. We brought together multiple works of his through sculptural details, quilting, and intricate zardozi embroidery."

The black-and-gold base added a royal touch, while the structured design kept it modern and stylish. The outfit stood out because it didn’t just look grand; it told a story of Indian culture and emotions. Karan Johar yet again turns heads and how!

Karan shared that Raja Ravi Varma’s work connects with him because the artist “painted feelings,” something he also tries to do through his films. Working with Manish Malhotra made this vision come alive beautifully. Overall, his look felt like he was wearing art, proudly representing Indian heritage on a global stage.

Raja Ravi Varma lived in the 19th century (1848–1906), painted scenes from epics like the Ramayana and Mahabharata, as well as portraits of gods, goddesses, and royal families. What made his work special was his style. He used European painting techniques and applied them to Indian subjects.

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