Met Gala 2026: Madonna Shuts Down Carpet in Pirate Ship Hat, Beyoncé Marks 10-Year Return With Daughter Blue Ivy's Debut

The biggest night in fashion is here, and in line with the Fashion is Art dress code of the evening, celebrities are stepping out in their boldest picks to be on brand with the Costume Art theme. Some of the early appearances from carpet co-host Emma Chamberlain, Katy Perry, and more have made it to the top of the talks, being avant-garde in human form. Check them out below:

Emma Chamberlain, who has once again been invited to lead the carpet, made a dramatic entry. Appearing to have turned into a melting celestial body, much like the colors of a peacock, she stepped out with bold makeup and wisps of hair framing her face.

Heidi Klum was almost unrecognizable in her Mother Mary-inspired look for the evening as she drenched herself in white paint, aiming for a statue avatar to take over, and it most certainly did.

Katy Perry went incognito at the start with a chrome mask covering her face and a white gown, keeping it stylish at the same time. Soon, she opened up the mask to reveal her face in one of the most dramatic moments on the carpet so far.

Janelle Monae seemed to be inspired by the unending electrical cables that have surrounded us as she shimmied on the carpet, barely being able to move.

Jordan Roth made a daunting entry with a shadow looming over the fit. The sculpture appeared to be hovering right over his shoulder, making itself known.

Sarah Paulson is blinded by money, wearing the American dollar on her eyes as a blindfold over a grey tulle gown. Check out the fit below:

Everyone else can go home; the Queen Bee is here! Taking a skeleton look to the next level, Beyoncé returned to the Met Gala after 10 years, with her last appearance being in 2016. As a co-chair for the evening, she was one of the last to arrive, and what an entry! From a marvellous headpiece to a floor-length dress and a very long feathery train, the songstress opted for crystals to lead her through the night. She was joined by husband Jay Z and daughter Blue Ivy, who is one of the youngest ever debutants at the Met Gala at 15.

Madonna quite literally shut down the Met Gala carpet with her appearance. Walking for Saint Laurent with Anthony Vaccarello himself, she was accompanied by seven of her ladies maids in tow, who held up her outfit for her. With a pirate ship on the top of her head, she was indeed one of the most daring looks of the evening.

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