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Met Gala 2026: Kylie Jenner Almost Shaves Off Her Eyebrows, Hailey Bieber Goes Gold in Corset Looks, PICS

Met Gala is here, and the models, as well as beauty businesswomen, are making a mark.

Ayushi Agrawal
Written by Ayushi Agrawal , Journalist
Updated on May 05, 2026 | 06:07 AM IST | 372K
Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber: courtesy of Getty Images
Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber: courtesy of Getty Images

The girlies are out here being moulded, gilded, and all things dramatic at the biggest night in fashion, stepping onto the 2026 Met Gala carpet. Figure-defining seems to be a big thing for the evening, as many celebrities chose to fixate on corsets. 

Among them, Kylie Jenner ensured that she made a statement with an almost shaved-off eyebrow look for the evening. She was seen boasting her figure in a Schiaparelli gown with a moulded snug close over a cream gown laced up behind her back. With details of her torso made out on the corset, including a belly button made just for her, the makeup mogul took over the theme with pride. 

Met Gala: courtesy of Getty Images

Model and fellow makeup entrepreneur, Hailey Bieber, chose a less dramatic look for the night, but made a move nonetheless. She appeared in a golden corset that seemed to be custom-made for her, with a blue gown attached to it. Her hair slicked back in a bun, Mrs Bieber ensured that it got people talking.

Met Gala: courtesy of Getty Images

Friend and fellow supermodel Kendall Jenner opted for a white bodice. As per Cosmopolitan, a Gap t-shirt is where the idea began for the look. The fit was eventually pulled and draped to look like a gown with a train. As for her glam, she chose to keep it chic and channel her beauty rather than going for anything over the top. 

Met Gala: courtesy of Getty Images

The models did not come to play, and Gigi Hadid proved that once again with a daunting look of her own. Going for a see-through shimmery gown with black and silver detailing, she let her figure do the talking for this one. 

Met Gala: courtesy of Getty Images

Taking another page from the mould era, Kim Kardashian made a metal orange friend of herself for the night. She power walked with her mother, Kris Jenner in tow, opting for a rather pointed outfit at this year's gala. 

Met Gala: courtesy of Getty Images

The night is still young, and more bold looks are expected!

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2026: Madonna Shuts Down Carpet in Pirate Ship Hat, Beyoncé Marks 10-Year Return With Daughter Blue Ivy's Debut

Credits: Getty Images

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