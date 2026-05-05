Met Gala 2026: Kylie Jenner Almost Shaves Off Her Eyebrows, Hailey Bieber Goes Gold in Corset Looks, PICS

The girlies are out here being moulded, gilded, and all things dramatic at the biggest night in fashion, stepping onto the 2026 Met Gala carpet. Figure-defining seems to be a big thing for the evening, as many celebrities chose to fixate on corsets.

Among them, Kylie Jenner ensured that she made a statement with an almost shaved-off eyebrow look for the evening. She was seen boasting her figure in a Schiaparelli gown with a moulded snug close over a cream gown laced up behind her back. With details of her torso made out on the corset, including a belly button made just for her, the makeup mogul took over the theme with pride.

Model and fellow makeup entrepreneur, Hailey Bieber, chose a less dramatic look for the night, but made a move nonetheless. She appeared in a golden corset that seemed to be custom-made for her, with a blue gown attached to it. Her hair slicked back in a bun, Mrs Bieber ensured that it got people talking.

Friend and fellow supermodel Kendall Jenner opted for a white bodice. As per Cosmopolitan, a Gap t-shirt is where the idea began for the look. The fit was eventually pulled and draped to look like a gown with a train. As for her glam, she chose to keep it chic and channel her beauty rather than going for anything over the top.

The models did not come to play, and Gigi Hadid proved that once again with a daunting look of her own. Going for a see-through shimmery gown with black and silver detailing, she let her figure do the talking for this one.

Taking another page from the mould era, Kim Kardashian made a metal orange friend of herself for the night. She power walked with her mother, Kris Jenner in tow, opting for a rather pointed outfit at this year's gala.

The night is still young, and more bold looks are expected!

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