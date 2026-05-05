Met Gala 2026: Manish Malhotra makes striking yet meaningful statement, makes it dramatic with measuring tape elements

The biggest night in fashion, the Met Gala 2026, once again brings together the world’s most influential names. Held on Monday, May 4, the star-studded evening takes over the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art, transforming its steps into a global runway. From headline-making looks to viral moments, the Met Gala continues to define couture’s most daring frontier, proving why it remains fashion’s most anticipated and talked-about night.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra just made a striking statement with a look that blends couture with craftsmanship storytelling in a classic Indian bandhgala. Dressed in a tailored black ensemble, the outfit was followed by a dramatic detail. The jacket is adorned with heavy white threadwork, featuring floral and ornate motifs that give an almost archival feel. The high collar and structured silhouette definitely caught my attention.

The detailing includes delicate threadwork, measuring tape elements, and miniature figurines, symbolising the journey of design and the hands behind couture. It also has references to Mumbai’s cinematic landmarks.

Overall, looks like a thoughtful, fashion-forward look that goes beyond aesthetics to celebrate craftsmanship and heritage by Manish Malhotra.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Karan Johar is making his much-anticipated debut, collaborating with designer Manish Malhotra. Regular attendees like Isha Ambani, Natasha Poonawalla will also walk the red carpet.

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