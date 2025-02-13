Mira Kapoor drips in luxury from head to toe, from Alaia heels worth Rs 1,18,000, co-ord set and a Hermes bag
Mira Kapoor knows how to add luxury to the little details of her outfit. Styling the perfect co-ord set for an event, she flaunted a pair of heels from Alaia worth Rs 1,18,000.
Mira Kapoor is the queen of lavishness when it comes to fashion. Perfectly blending simplicity with a touch of elegance, she is always flaunting beautiful fits. For a recent event, she amazed her fans in a matching co-ord set. So let’s dive into her look.
Kapoor was invited to a special event to promote healing and chose to style a minimal fit for it. She wore a matching co-ord set from Agua by Agua Bendita. The half-sleeved cropped shirt came with a hefty price tag of Rs. 31, 600. Designed on a beige fabric, the top was patterned with floral threadwork all over.
Mrs Kapoor chose a matching pair of trousers to complement the top. The wide-legged pants mirrored the same detailing and color as the top. Made by the same brand, the bottoms cost Rs. 77,000.
The luxury detailing didn’t just stop there. The YouTuber chose to style her fit with a pair of black and white strappy stilettos. Made by Alaia, the slingbacks cost a whopping Rs. 1,18,000.
Adding another touch of lavishness to her fit, Mira Rajput chose a Hermes bag. It seems like the bag is a favorite since she is often seen carrying it. The tan-colored bag perfectly complemented the color palette of her outfit.
Staying minimal for the rest, Mira accessorized with a pair of gold-toned earrings. Opting for a nude makeup base, she added a touch of mascara and nude brown lipstick to her look. As for her hair, the diva tied it in a sleek low ponytail.
What do you think of Mira Rajput’s look? Tell us in the comments.
