Mira Kapoor embraces Valentine’s spirit in Rs 44,700 heart-embroidered denim jacket, styled with a blue Hermes bag

Every time Mira Kapoor steps out for a quick outing, she effortlessly brings an easy style statement along with her. Today, on February 14th, she dropped the perfect denim jacket look for a stylish evening, making it too hard to ignore. Embracing all the Valentine's vibes with cute heart details, we can’t help but fall in love with her outfit. Let’s break down the details of her attire!

Bringing all the Valentine’s vibes, Mira Kapoor made an appearance wearing a denim jacket—but that’s not the best part. The real show-stopper was the adorable heart-shaped cutouts. The Jeff Heart Embroidered Cropped Denim Jacket, priced at Rs 44,700 from the brand Alice+Olivia, featured full sleeves, a collared design, and striking red front buttons that added a pop of color. The jacket also came with pockets, enhancing its chic and functional appeal.

For the base, she paired her open-button denim jacket with a red and white checkered top. The top, reaching her waist, was perfect for adding a trendy touch to her outfit.

To elevate her look with a touch of sophistication, the style icon opted for straight-fit high-waisted jeans, making every step a style statement.

Keeping her accessories simple yet eye-catching, she effortlessly drew attention to her ears, which were adorned with red flower stud earrings. She also carried a classy blue Hermès bag in her hand, adding a luxurious element to her ensemble.

For a minimal yet aesthetic evening look, she kept her makeup subtle. Her dewy complexion radiated perfection, while her eyes were subtly highlighted with eyeliner for a touch of allure. A hint of blush gave her cheeks a natural glow, and her light-shade lipstick added both hydration and elegance to her lips.

Mira Kapoor’s smooth, side-parted hair was left open, gently cascading over her shoulders. She tucked one side behind her ear while letting the other frame her face beautifully. Completing her look, she slipped into blue flat footwear, ensuring comfort with style.

Mira Kapoor’s fashion sense has always been effortlessly cool and casual. Her "less is more" approach is always spot on, and her latest look is no exception. In conclusion, her Valentine’s Day outfit was all about spreading love with those adorable heart-shaped details—a perfect blend of charm, elegance, and trendiness.