Mira Kapoor exudes boardroom elegance in Dior ensemble, styles it with ₹3,50,000 emerald studs

Mira Kapoor, with her strong personality and confident style, always commands attention. Her latest photos are yet another example of this. She shared a series of pictures exuding boss vibes in a Dior outfit. Dressed in a classy blazer and skirt, she looked absolutely stunning. This combination isn’t easy to pull off, but Mira did it with perfection. Let’s break down her ensemble.

Showcasing her bold and confident image on social media, Mira Kapoor was all decked out in a Dior blazer. The gray blazer featured full sleeves, a lapel collar, and three buttons at the edge. She opted for a buttoned-up front, and the blazer’s hem reached her waist—making it a perfect choice for boardrooms and important meetings.

If you have an important deal to crack and want to make a strong first impression, this Dior blazer is a must-have for your collection. It’s also a versatile piece that can be effortlessly styled with different bottoms and accessories.

Coming back to Shahid Kapoor's wife, she ditched the usual pants and went for something more statement-worthy. She paired the blazer with a dark, flowy skirt featuring a sheer overlay, adding an edgy touch to her look. The hem of the skirt fell at her mid-calf, striking the perfect balance between elegance and ease of movement.

When it came to jewelry, Mira kept it minimal yet refined, maintaining her classy and elegant aesthetic. She opted for emerald square studs that immediately caught our attention. The pop of green against her dark ensemble added the perfect contrast, making it a strong style statement.

Her makeup was subtle yet radiant. A flawless base of concealer and foundation set the tone, while a hint of glittery eyeshadow and winged eyeliner added an enchanting touch. Her cheeks had a rosy glow, and a nude glossy lip shade completed the look with a fresh, dewy finish.

Her sleek, shiny tresses were left open, parted to the side, and cascaded effortlessly below her shoulders. Completing the look, she stepped into black stilettos adorned with silver stone detailing, adding the perfect touch of glamour to her ensemble.

Mira Kapoor certainly didn’t settle for less. She made a powerful fashion statement, serving as the ultimate style inspiration for office girlies.