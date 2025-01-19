Mira Kapoor in Tarun Tahiliani's Rs 1.3 lakh pista green saree with pearl blouse checks all the boxes for perfect Sangeet outfit

Mira Kapoor's impeccable fashion sense has always kept us on our toes, leaving us with nothing but a WOW impression. Shahid Kapoor’s wife, known for her grace and confidence, can make everything look good- from casual outfits to high-fashion sarees. And her latest look? It’s breathtaking! She dropped a glimpse of her amazing photoshoot in the pista green traditional saree, which immediately received love from everyone. Let’s break down her entire look!

The successful entrepreneur, Mira Kapoor, took to her social media handle to share her breathtaking look in a pista green saree. Yes, you read it right. It’s a pista green hand-embroidered pearl-encrusted blouse with a lace-draped saree, delicately crafted by Tarun Tahiliani, priced at Rs 1,39,900.

Apart from the gorgeous saree, the show-stopping piece was the blouse that was heavily embellished and designed with sleeveless details and a scooped neckline. The layered details at the sleeves created a statement look. Moreover, the back of her blouse had dangling pearls that added an edge to her saree appearance.

Looking at her saree, it had the clean pleats at the front. The twist was her pallu. Instead of putting it on her shoulder, the diva went ahead with an off-the-shoulder approach, adding a unique touch to her appearance. The saree was beautifully adorned with embellishments on the hem.

Mira’s accessories were equally glamorous. She styled her look with the pearl-breaded choker necklace, with the traditional dangler addition. It was perfect to complement her deep-neckline blouse. The watch and rings perfectly pulled her whole look together.

Adding the flawless finish to her appearance, she opted for a soft makeup glam. With the subtle base, she elevated her look with the blush glow highlighting her cheekbones, defined brows and nude lipstick. Also, she styled her hair back into a classy ponytail. They were properly tied together with any loose strands.

In this pista green saree, Mira Kapoor looked ethereal. It’s just the right pick to steal attention and ensure all eyes are on you. From Sangeet to Engagement, this saree checks all the boxes for the perfect wedding occasion-worthy outfit.

What are your thoughts on Mira Kapoor’s saree look? Let us know in the comments below!

