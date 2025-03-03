Mira Kapoor proves luxury is in the details as she styles laid-back fit with Rs 25 lakhs Hermès bag

Mira Kapoor is a pro when it comes to styling her outfits and adding a luxe touch to them. She clearly loves her luxury bag collection, and it seems like Hermès is a favorite. Recently, she was spotted in a laid-back outfit, effortlessly flaunting a bag from the label. Let’s break down her look.

The YouTuber started with a short kurti featuring a white border. With a high-neck collar, the top had a studded button closure. Designed with three-quarter sleeves, it featured a multicolored floral print all over.

Complementing the short kurti, she chose a pair of cropped, straight-fit pants. Mirroring a similar border as the top, she opted for a mint-colored palette for the bottoms. To complete the ensemble, Mira draped a striped dupatta over her shoulders.

Showcasing her style, Mrs. Kapoor completed this look with ivory-colored juttis. Wearing a watch on her wrist, she ditched all other accessories. This outfit is the perfect choice for a casual day out or a long day of travel.

Adding a luxurious touch to her outfit, Mira pulled out another Hermès bag from her high-end purse collection. She styled her look with a tan-colored bag from the designer label, which came with a hefty price tag of about Rs. 25.3 lakhs.

Secured with a clip, the star wife styled her hair in a half-ponytail. Keeping things simple for a day of errands, she kept her skin hydrated and added a light touch of blush. For the final touches, she applied a peach-colored lip shade.

What do you think of Mira's latest look? Let us know in the comments below.