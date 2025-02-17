Mira Kapoor says yes to luxury as she flaunts Saint Laurent bag worth Rs 1.90 lakh with her casual fit
Mira Kapoor’s luxury bag collection is definitely on every girl’s watchlist. Choosing a black and white casual fit, she pulled out a Saint Laurent bag this time, giving a touch of luxury to her look.
Mira Kapoor has proved over and over again that she knows her way around luxury fashion. She always amazes her fans with her choice of lavish bags. Kapoor recently posted a story decked up to go out and topped the look with a luxe bag from her collection. Take a look at how she styled this outfit.
Mira started with a relaxed-fit shirt in stripes. This classic black-and-white top was stitched in a full-sleeved pattern. Depending on the occasion, you can easily dress up or down in this shirt.
The star wife kept it casual and chose a midi-skirt to complement the top. Adding a modern touch, the calf-length white skirt had slits on both sides right up to mid-thighs. The pretty bottoms also featured eyelet holes at the hem and were stitched with multiple pockets.
She styled the skirt with a black belt and stayed in the same color palette for the rest of her look. Kapoor completed this outfit with a pair of black footwear. The casual slip-ons fashioned a white stud to uplift its look.
Showing off her luxury bag collection, Mira chose a bag from Saint Laurent this time. Costing a whopping Rs. 1,90,580, the black bag looked fabulous with the ensemble. Ditching all other accessories, she styled this outfit with a ring and minimal neck chain.
Flaunting her naturally wavy locks, Rajput let her hair fall over her shoulders. Keeping it simple for her makeup, she opted for a nude base. She added a hint of blush to her hydrated face and completed the look with a nude shade of lipstick.
