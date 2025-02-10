Mira Kapoor serves extra style with Hermes bag and Louboutins, screams luxury in a pleated denim dress

Mira Kapoor always steps out in style and wows fans with her impeccable taste in fashion. Carving her way as one of the style icons to remember, her choices are proof that luxury indeed lies in the details. For one of her latest looks, she styled a denim dress with some high-end accessories. Let’s break down her look.

All dressed up to step out, Mira posted a selfie on her social media. She wore a stylish denim dress in a dark blue palette. The bottom half of the dress featured pleated detailing from mid-thigh to the hem.

Complementing her height and style, the YouTuber looked fabulous in this fit and flare dress. The dress gave away the impression of a top put together with a skirt. With golden buttons, the fit featured four pockets, two along the chest and a couple more along the waist.

The sleeveless featured a button-down closure for the top. Going all out with luxury extravagance, Mrs Kapoor styled her weekend outfit with tan colored bag from Hermes. If you are keen on getting the same one, it is the Togo Picotin Lock 18 bag from the brand.

This outfit is proof that Mira Rajput knows luxury and her way around styling it. Without going over the top, she completed her outfit with a pair of heels from Christian Louboutin. The tan-colored stilettos featured studded and strappy detailing.

Flaunting her naturally wavy locks, Kapoor ditched all jewelry. Choosing a minimal look for her makeup as well, she blushed her cheeks and showed off some nude lipstick. This dress is perfect for fancy dinner dates or brunch weekends with her girlfriends.

What do you think of Mira Kapoor’s outfit? Let us know in the comments.