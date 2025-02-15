Mira Kapoor swaps casual denim for high-fashion Rs 45K Pearl Atelier Le Jane jeans, styles it with cropped blazer

Mira Kapoor owns fashion in a way we never imagined. Her looks effortlessly balance laid-back ease and high glam, and her latest appearance is no exception. Surrounded by loved ones, the entrepreneur shared a story on her social media, exuding chic vibes in a simple yet elegant white and blue ensemble—the perfect evening outing look to bookmark. Let’s break down some must-know details of her attire!

Shahid Kapoor’s wife embraced casual elegance, rocking a chic white top. As a base, she wore a fitted white bodice top, effortlessly serving looks while flaunting her well-toned physique. Adding a stylish layer, Mira Kapoor topped it off with a cropped blazer adorned with intricate embroidery, elevating the ensemble with a touch of sophistication.

For a pop of color, you can also style this cropped blazer with an inner of your choice, transforming it into a statement look that turns heads the moment you step onto your college campus.

While her upper layer was undeniably stunning, the real charm lay in her bottoms. Mira Kapoor opted for Le Jane jeans from the brand Frame, priced at Rs 45,493. These high-waisted, straight-fit jeans gracefully ran down from her waist, ending right at her ankles. Adding an extra touch of elegance, the jeans featured beautiful pearl embellishments arranged vertically along the sides, elevating the entire ensemble.

Mira Kapoor kept her casual look free from excessive accessories—just a few rings on her fingers were enough to complete her ensemble. She embraced a natural makeup look, with a subtle blush glow on her cheeks and well-defined brows, highlighting her innate charm. The style icon effortlessly proved that beauty truly lies in minimalism.

Her hair cascaded below her shoulders, styled in a soft side part, while her feet were adorned with classic black and white ballet flats, adding a touch of elegance to her effortless look.

Mira Kapoor’s outfit was a celebration of minimalism, with her pearl-detailed jeans adding just the right hint of allure. Perfect for casual and relaxed outings with friends, colleagues, or family, this ensemble is a go-to choice that blends comfort with understated style.

What are your thoughts on Mira Kapoor’s look? Let us know in the comments below!