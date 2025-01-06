Mira Kapoor’s mini dress is giving all the cutesy vibes, but her Rs 1,55,000 Loewe bag is the main character

If there's one thing Mira Kapoor does effortlessly, it’s nailing fashion moments that make us sit up and take notes. Last night, on January 5th, our favorite millennial-style queen was spotted in the city while serving us a lesson in adorable-meets-chic outfits. And let's just say she did understand the assignment. Let’s look at her outfit.

Mira Kapoor is a true-blue fashionista, and she proved it once again when she walked out in the city wearing a dreamy short dress combining glamour and playfulness in equal measure.

What does her outfit look like? A beautiful short dress that has hues of green and purple, creating a brilliant contrast, which makes her stand out effortlessly. To add to the charm, the dress had silver shimmer details all over, making it a perfect pick for a night out.

The color palette was just as amazing as the silhouette itself. The dress had a scoop neckline, which brought in a touch of flirty, while the bishop sleeves brought in a little drama. Pleated detailing at the front added a sense of structure to the design while keeping it floaty and breezy combination that is beautiful and comfortable.

Mira kept the other accessories simple yet bold to show off the details of her ensemble. She opted for round hoop earrings with beautiful finger rings and fashionable wedges that perfectly go with her getup. But the best part? Her neon Loewe bag, which is pop added to the outfit and cost a whopping Rs 1,55,000. Now that's how to make a statement.

Mira chose to keep her beauty soft, yet glam. A little shine with eyeshadow applied over the face with flushed cheeks, and kohl-rimmed eyes gave some radiance to her look, and glossy lips sealed added the final touch. Her hair was tied back into a sleek ponytail, leaving her outfit to do all the talking.

Mira's look is wonderful fun for anyone who loves chic, playful, and sophisticated fashion all at once. Mixing shimmer and bold accessories with a touch of effortless styling is proof that sometimes, all you need is a statement dress and finishing touches to turn heads.

With yet another stylish outing, Mira Kapoor has once again given us a fashion moment to bookmark. BRB, looking for a neon bag to add to our collection.

