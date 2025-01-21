Mira Kapoor’s off-shoulder peach silk organza lace saree proves standout look doesn’t need over-the-top styling

Mira Kapoor’s wardrobe choices never disappoint us. She knows how to blend traditional elegance with modern style, and she does it with absolute perfection. Lately, for a wedding celebration, the style icon wrapped herself in a beautiful saree with a jaw-dropping twist. It was just the right balance of elegance and modernity. Let’s take a closer look at her attire.

Her peach silk organza lace saree set from the Roseroom collection is the perfect wedding celebration outfit. It was crafted with delicate fabric adorned with lace embroidery adding luxury and elegance to her appearance. Saree was neatly draped around her with the clean pleats visible at the front, but the best part was the pallu. Yes, it was not the usual pallu styled on the shoulder but instead, was off-shoulder. The off-shoulder pallu was beautifully wrapped around her arms, giving a modern feel to her saree look.

She styled her saree with the matching closed-back blouse with a sleeveless design, and deep V-neckline adding a bit of cleavage. The blouse and saree together created a look that’s hard to ignore.

Not only her outfit, but Mira Kapoor's styling also has all our hearts. With a keen attention to detail, she decided to accessories her look with a bit of contrast touch. She styled her peach saree with emerald and pearl stone drop earrings, the matching bracelet adorned on her wrist, and the watch on the other side added a royal and refined touch to her ethnic look.

Advertisement

The only word for her makeup game is PERFECTION. The style icon elevated her look with the radiant base and enhanced it with the perfect blush glow, black eyeliner, eyeshadow, and peach-tone lipstick. It was all subtle, highlighting her facial features. To frame her face beautifully, Mira decided to keep her hair open but styled in a side partition, preventing them from covering her face.

Mira Kapoor’s fashion is all about elegance. She loves to add a modern touch to timeless outfits, be it lehenga or saree, and honestly, we are obsessing over it. Concluding this look, she beautifully styled her peach-toned saree with statement jewelry and soft makeup glam, pulling each detail together, and leaving a lasting impression.

ALSO READ: Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan elevate casual street style, proving basics rule the trend