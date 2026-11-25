Mira Kapoor has consistently shared her fashion moments on social media, showcasing a variety of stylish outfits during her vacations around the globe. From sun-soaked European getaways and Goa retreats to tropical island escapes, her holiday wardrobe often features breathable fabrics, vibrant colour combinations, and relaxed silhouettes.

As we take a look at her travel diaries, here are seven of Mira Kapoor's stylish vacation looks that can serve as inspiration for your next getaway.

Travel Diaries: 7 Ultimate stylish looks by Mira Kapoor that serve as a guide for vacations

1. Uber-cool Tangerine shirt and white crochet shorts from her holiday in Italy

One of Mira Kapoor’s most popular beach looks featured a bright tangerine button-down shirt knotted over a black bikini top. She paired it with white scalloped lace shorts and oversized dark sunglasses, snapped during her vacation in Italy alongside her husband, Shahid Kapoor .

2. The perfect floral tie-shoulder sundress from Lake Como getaway

During her Lake Como getaway in August 2026, Mira embraced La Dolce Vita elegance in a romantic, tiered floral-print sundress featuring delicate tie-up straps. She completed the look with gold hoop earrings and a woven straw sunhat.

3. Major fashion goal with Mira’s draped Monochrome Maxi in Goa

For an elegant sunset in Goa, she opted for a striking black-and-white printed drape dress featuring an overlapping waist detail and a thigh-high slit, adding effortless glamour to her look.

4. Mira’s breezy yellow striped maxi from her vacation in the Maldives

Snapped against the backdrop of turquoise waters in the Maldives, Mira sported a breezy, yellow-and-white striped dress featuring a contrasting lavender waist tie. The relaxed look made it an ideal choice for a tropical vacation.

5. Mira’s relaxed and vibrant lime-green look in Switzerland

Mira Kapoor sports a relaxed look for a mountain vacation in Switzerland, pairing a vibrant lime-green textured sweater with dark blue denim shorts. She accessorises with a pink-and-black patterned baseball cap and oversized black sunglasses, adding a playful touch to the outfit.

6. Perfect evening look in Goa with bandeau bralette and pink satin joggers

Giving evening resort wear a new and fresh twist, Mira aced a black knotted bandeau bralette beneath a sheer cutout overlay. She paired it with vibrant pink satin joggers.

7. Laid-back black hoodie from a casual day out in London

Last but not least, Mira Kapoor opted for a laid-back casual look, pairing a black hoodie with light-wash, wide-leg denim jeans. The look makes it a perfect choice for a casual day out.

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