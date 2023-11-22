Mira Rajput amps up her casual wear game in red midi dress with Prada bag worth Rs. 2,54,276

Mira Rajput is recognized for her excellent style, and her simple but breathtaking fashion choices never fail to turn attention. While we've seen her in immaculate white dresses and showcasing her collection of exquisite arm candies on several occasions, her last casual outing has piqued everyone's interest.

Mira walked out in a stunning red midi dress, expressing confidence and grace. The bold color suited her glowing complexion well, making her sparkle in the sunkissed evening. Her inherent beauty shone through with her hair worn in free waves and minimal makeup.

Continue reading to learn more about her casual appearance.

Mira Rajput looks drop-dead gorgeous in a red midi dress

Shahid Kapoor’s dear wifey has once again wowed us with her effortless yet exquisite fashion sense. She captured our attention this time with a stunning red midi dress that wonderfully displayed her great taste.

The dress had a beautiful V-neckline, which added an air of sophistication to her entire look. Mira's curves were highlighted in all the right places by the outfit's sleeveless shape and fitted ruched accents at the waistline.

But it was the dress's unusual two-tiered style that actually set it apart. The second tier joined with gathers, formed a voluminous and flounced hem that gave the ensemble a fun and feminine touch. Mira carried off the midi length with ease, demonstrating once again that she understands how to rock any ensemble.

Mira Rajput's luxurious bag and elegant hair and makeup combo speak volumes

She elegantly displayed a magnificent Prada tote bag, carefully carried in her left hand and valued at Rs. 2,54,276. What a way to make a statement! Mira did not stop with her luggage. She also made a point of wearing eyeglasses that drew attention. She added a glamorous touch to her entire look by wearing black lenses with gold-toned temples.

And don't forget about her shoes! Mira chose lovely and modest golden-colored flats to provide a subtle yet classy touch to her look.

She maintained her hairdo simple yet chic by styling it open with a side division. Her makeup perfectly complemented her effortless aura. We were happy to discover that she chose bright red lipstick, which was the ideal complement to her red costume. It provided a bit of glitz to her outfit and finished it wonderfully. Mira has an uncanny ability to pull off casual appearances with just the perfect mix of casual clothing, pricey arm candy, and a dash of makeup.

Mira's casual ensemble was flawless! Everything about her look was eye-catching, from her magnificent red midi dress to her opulent Prada handbag bag and golden flats.

Her open tresses with a side part and the bright red lipstick were the final touches. Mira's exceptional fashion sense and attention to detail allowed her to pull off this outfit with ease. It's safe to say she knows how to dress casually like no other. Leave a comment and tell us if you agree!

