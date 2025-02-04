Mira Rajput brings her A-game to airport, flaunts a laid-back look in color-blocked denim and yellow puffer

Mira Rajput has definitely carved a spot for herself when it comes to fashion picks. She always manages to turn heads with her outfits. Setting some serious wardrobe goals with her latest fit, she took casual fashion to a new level at the airport. Take a look at how she styled it.

Mira was snapped in a white top and blue denims at the airport. Fitted with full sleeves, the body-fit top has a turtle neckline. Adding a touch of design to it, the sleeves have golden buttons lined from the forearms to the wrist. Tackling the cold morning air, she threw on a yellow sleeveless puffer.

For the bottoms, Mrs. Kapoor chose a pair of blue mom-fit denims. The white top perfectly complemented the light and dark color-blocked style of the pants. The denim also had washed detailing around the upper thighs and was stitched with a wide fold along the hem.

Going casual with her footwear, Rajput wore a pair of chunky sneakers. Complementing the rest of her fit, she styled it with white shoes. As for her accessories, she fashioned a dark brown baguette bag and also flaunted a silver watch.

From the glow on her face, it’s easy to deduce that Mira takes good care of her skin. She usually sways on the minimal side when it comes to makeup. For this look, she chose a simple look and tinted her cheeks pink. Showing off her natural wavy locks, she added a touch of gloss and completed her look.

Along with short travel, this look is also perfect for brunch or an evening coffee. Once again, Mira Rajput proved that she slays casual fashion. If you want to up your dailywear game and add some on-the-go looks to your closet, you should take some cues from her.

What do you think of Mira Rajput’s airport look? Tell us in the comments below.