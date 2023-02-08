Mira Rajput dons sweatshirt with joggers worth Rs 40k from AK-OK as she returns post Kiara-Sidharth’s wedding

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani finally tied the knot yesterday, February 7, 2023. The couple’s wedding was attended by their families and close friends. Their celebrity friends such as Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, and Isha Ambani also attended the wedding at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. While we got a glimpse of the bride and groom’s outfits through pictures shared on Instagram, we are yet to see what the celebs wore for the occasion. While we don’t have an update on that front yet, we did see pictures of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput as they returned from Jaisalmer to Mumbai. Mira opted for a minimal, comfy yet chic look, and was seen wearing a jogger set from Anamika Khanna’s collection AK-OK. Mira Rajput rocks a sweatshirt and joggers from Anamika Khanna’s collection AK-OK

Mira Rajput was spotted by the paparazzi as she returned to Mumbai with her husband Shahid Kapoor, after attending Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding in Jaisalmer. Mira Rajput chose a comfortable, chic outfit by AK-OK. She was seen in a black sweatshirt that had the logo on the front, with a strip of white pattern on the sides of the sleeves. She paired it with matching joggers. The set of sweatshirt with joggers from AK-OK costs Rs. 40,000! She teamed it with white and black sneakers, and a black-and-red handbag. In case you missed it, check out their pictures below!

When Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor were spotted at Jaisalmer airport A few days ago, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were seen arriving at Jaisalmer for Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding. Shahid was seen wearing a knit sweater worth Rs 45,700 from the fashion label Human Made. He paired it with matching pants. Meanwhile, Mira looked chic as usual, in a reversible crew neck sweater from Christian Dior worn over a white shirt dress.

