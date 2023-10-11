Mira Rajput elevates airport style with printed cropped shirt-straight pants; know its price

Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor's loving wife, may not frequently be seen at the airport, but when she does, her looks and style statements are usually spot on. Despite the fact that she does not frequently attend red-carpet events, her casual attire says volumes. Mira was just photographed at the airport, and fashion fans can't wait to see what she's wearing. Mira's casual sense of style mixes comfort and chicness, making her a trailblazer in her own way. Keep an eye out for Mira's latest airport look and be inspired by her casual yet beautiful design choices.

Mira Rajput’s airport fashion in cropped shirt and matching pants

Fashionistas! Mira Rajput was recently spotted wearing an ultra-chic Frame's co-ord set, and we can't get enough of it! The Cropped Oversized Shirt in Ultramarine Multi was the standout of her ensemble. This stylish shirt has a cropped length, a collar, and long sleeves, which give a sense of elegance to the design. But it was the amazing abstract design that was emblazoned all over the shirt that drew our attention. It's the ideal combination of fun and fashion, creating a big statement everywhere Mira goes. So, if you want to add a trendy and eye-catching piece to your wardrobe, take a cue from Mira Rajput and get your hands on this amazing co-ord set with abstract print!

Shahid Kapoor’s beau knows how to make a stylish statement at the airport! She matched the stunning Cropped Oversized Shirt In Ultramarine Multi with matching straight-fitting trousers, and we are completely smitten. These trousers, also by the same brand, have a loose fit with a high rise and high slits on the airy wide legs. Talk about combining comfort and style! But hang on to your wallets, fashionistas, because this lovely airport ensemble is not cheap. The shirt alone will set you back Rs. 32,044, while the trousers will set you back Rs. 38,999. That comes to almost Rs. 72,000 in total!

All the classy black accessories

Mira not only flaunted her stunning ensemble consisting of a cropped shirt and matching trousers but also exhibited a keen sense of fashion. She added a touch of glamour with a stylish pair of black sunglasses to shield her eyes from the relentless paparazzi. Let's not overlook her arm candy - a sophisticated quilted purse from Cristian Dior, but be prepared, it comes with a hefty price tag of Rs. 4,36,377! To round off her effortlessly chic look, Mira opted for sleek black shoes with an intricate interwoven pattern on the upper front, infusing a hint of casual coolness into her overall aesthetic. If you're aiming to rock the co-ord trend while carrying a luxurious purse, simplicity is key.

