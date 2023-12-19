Mira Rajput elevates all-black ensemble with Anita Dongre’s multicolored embellished cropped jacket

We are literally swooning over Mira Rajput's all-black ensemble, which is accentuated by Anita Dongre's multicolored embellished cropped jacket. Mira Rajput is the beautiful wife of Shahid Kapoor and the epitome of grace and style. The fashionista, known for her unique sense of style and beyond-sophisticated fashion choices, recently graced social media with a captivating display of fashion finesse.

So, without further ado, let’s delve into the details of the classy health enthusiast Mira Rajput Kapoor’s classy outfit to understand how she was able to make everyone skip a beat with her beyond-classy and sophisticated ensemble. Are you ready? Let’s just get right to it.

Mira Rajput looked gorgeous in beautiful black ensemble with multicolored jacket

In the realm of celebrity fashion, Shahid Kapoor’s beautiful wife effortlessly stole the spotlight with her recent sartorial choice. The all-black ensemble, comprising a meticulously tailored shirt and matching wide-legged pants, served as the canvas for the true star of the show—an exquisite cropped jacket designed by the renowned Anita Dongre. She recently posted pictures of herself in a classy all-black ensemble featuring a plain black shirt with buttons in the middle along with a crisp collar. The pretty diva further paired this with matching black pants with a stylish and comfortable wide-legged fit. Doesn’t she look simply gorgeous?

This outfit accentuated her curves to sheer perfection but the magic didn’t just stop there. The socialite layered her shirt with a full-sleeved cropped jacket with bell sleeves. This fusion masterpiece, adorned with a vibrant array of prints, sequins, and intricate thread-work, elevated Mira’s look to regal heights. The bell sleeves of the jacket added a touch of drama, creating a perfect harmony with the simplicity of the black base. The fusion of contemporary style with traditional embellishments showcased Anita Dongre’s design prowess. Opting for minimalistic diamond-encrusted flower earrings, she struck a delicate balance between sophistication and understated glamour.

Mira Rajput’s makeup and hair game were also on point

Beyond the attire, the incomparable diva’s attention to detail extended to her makeup and hairstyle. The diva’s meticulously styled half-up, half-down hair cascading down her back complemented the overall aesthetic, proving that every element of her aesthetic and stylish look was carefully curated. On the other hand, the diva’s makeup was nothing short of a masterpiece, featuring perfectly shaped eyebrows, subtle eyeshadow, voluminous lashes, strategically placed highlighter, blushed cheeks, and a nude-colored lipstick that tied everything together. The result was a flawless look that not only complemented the outfit but also showcased her keen sense of beauty and elevated her outfit to sheer perfection. We legit love her makeup look!

Mira Rajput’s recent style revelation serves as an inspiration for fashion enthusiasts seeking the perfect blend of tradition and contemporary flair. Anita Dongre’s multicolored cropped jacket, when paired with an all-black ensemble, transforms an outfit into a work of art. The diva’s meticulous attention to every detail, from accessories to makeup, highlights her as a true fashion icon, don’t you absolutely agree? We’re obsessed with this one!

So, what did you think of Mira Rajput’s classy outfit? Would you like to wear something like this for your next major event? Please go ahead and share your thoughts with us right away.

