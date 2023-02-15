Mira Rajput exudes elegance in Arpita Mehta nude saree set worth Rs 1.9 lakh for Kiara-Sidharth’s reception

Mira Rajput is a fashionista in her own right, and the diva never fails to mesmerize us with her stunning looks. Her sartorial choices are always on point, and she carries each and every outfit quite effortlessly. While Mira rocks casual, western outfits really well, she especially has a penchant for beautiful sarees and ethnic ensembles. Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor were among those few celebrities who attended Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding in Jaisalmer. Their ethnic looks from the wedding functions left us impressed. Now, Mira was also spotted arriving for Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding reception in Mumbai, and she looked glamorous in a nude saree. Mira Rajput dons Arpita Mehta nude saree for Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding reception

Neutral-coloured embellished sarees can be a great option for weddings, and Mira Rajput it as she arrived for Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding reception wearing a nude net saree from the shelves of designer Arpita Mehta. The saree set had subtle elegance, and just the right amount of shimmer and bling, without being over the top. It featured mirror work and cutdana hand embroidery, and the sleeveless blouse further amped up the look of the saree. The top part of the blouse was sheer, which made the embroidery stand out, and we love Mira’s chic look. The saree set by Arpita Mehta comes with a price tag of Rs 1,95,000! Check out the pictures below.

Mira Rajput in Manish Malhotra saree A few days ago, Mira Rajput shared pictures of her look from Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding festivities. One of the pictures shows her decked up in a beautiful soft pink saree designed by Manish Malhotra. Once again, we were left spellbound by Mira’s stunning look! The pink saree features sequins and embroidery in pastel shades of blue, beige, green, and peach on the border. She paired it with a heavily embellished sleeveless blouse in matching shades, and accessorized it with heavy earrings.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: Mira Rajput glistened in Manish Malhotra's dreamy pink saree