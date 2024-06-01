Mira Rajput gives whole new meaning to corset trend and we would also like to follow it

The corset trend has been sweeping Bollywood lately, with many of the industry’s top ladies donning the chic and figure-flattering piece of apparel. The corset has become a staple of fashion, as seen with the likes of Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and now Mira Rajput, social media influencer and wife of actor Shahid Kapoor.

Given that Mira Rajput is renowned for adopting every fashion trend, it is not surprising that she also embraced the corset trend. Mira gave us her take on corsets with her latest look, which shows that they can be both fashionable and comfortable.

Let’s break down her latest look for you, which might help you if you are aiming for a casual look or something more glamorous with corsets.

Mira Rajput’s corset outfit

On June 1, Mira was seen leaving a salon sporting a stylish white t-shirt with a corset-style design. It had a straight hem, a round neck, short, rolled sleeves, and a fitted waist that emphasised her frame. She combined this chic corset t-shirt with blue, wide-leg denim pants to create an ideal look that was both sophisticated and casual.

Mira’s outfit is an excellent example of how to wear corsets casually. The corset-style t-shirt offers a comfortable yet fashionable option, making it easy to stay on-trend without sacrificing comfort. Mira achieved an effortlessly stylish style by matching the fitted top to a relaxed bottom by wearing wide-leg denim pants.

Bollywood’s corset craze displays how this classic item of apparel can be tailored to fit a variety of looks and settings. To create a look that’s all your own, it’s all about getting the right fit and matching it with complementary pieces.

Mira’s accessories and glam

the Udta Punjab actor' wife added a bit of comfort and luxury to her outfit by accessorising it with blue loafers and a Christian Dior tote bag. Her eyebrows were styled perfectly, her eyes were lightly lined with Kajal, her cheeks had a subtle tint and her lips were left nude.

She left her hair open in a sleek manner. Her outfit was wonderfully fit by this understated makeup look, which brought out her inherent beauty without competing with her chic ensemble.

Mira is becoming even more of a style star to follow thanks to her ability to wear the newest trends with ease. Her interpretation of the corset trend paired with luxurious accessories and subtle make-up is sure to inspire many fashionistas hoping to infuse their regular wardrobes with a dash of sophistication and modernity.

