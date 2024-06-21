Mira Rajput in a white top layered with a pink shirt and denim flared pants is making traveling look so stylish

Mira Rajput has carved her niche for herself as a fashionista. Her impeccable sense of style shines through not only on red carpets and at events but also in her everyday looks.

On June 21, she was spotted at the airport, and she once again reaffirmed her status as a trendsetter. Let’s take a look at her latest fit which has set the bar high for travel fashion.

Mira Rajput’s latest look

Mira Rajput was recently seen at the airport accompanied by her children. Her outfit choice once again highlighted her knack for blending comfort with fashion. For this outing, Mrs. Kapoor opted for a white tank top as her base and layered it with an oversized pink shirt with white stripes on it.

The shirt was casually left unbuttoned, adding a relaxed vibe to the look. Mira tucked her top neatly into a pair of denim flared jeans, which complemented the casual and laid-back feel of her outfit.

Mira’s outfit is perfect for meeting friends for a casual evening or even for running errands around the town as it strikes a balance between casual comfort and stylish flair. The laid and put-together vibe of her outfit makes it perfect for even summery days out.

Mira Rajput’s accessories and glam

Mira’s choice of accessories and glam perfectly complemented her look. She opted for black sunglasses and black sandals which ensured her comfortable travel. Mira also opted for a dainty pendant which enhanced the casual vibe of her look, adding a feminine touch.

She carried a black purse on her shoulders. She decided to go for minimal make-up featuring nude lips and her hair was left open. This understated approach highlighted her natural beauty and allowed her outfit and accessories to take the center stage.

Whether you are going on a traveling spree or just shopping around, take a leaf from Mira’s airport lookbook. Wear fitted garments so as to feel comfortable, layering is good, especially if you have a monotonous shirt, and accessories should not be exaggerated.

Traveling in style is now possible and as fun with Mira Rajput as your tour guide wherever your travel destination may be and however long the trip is going to be.

In summary, Mira Rajput gives a perfect example of how to look stylish and casual for everyday wear or while traveling. What do you think of her latest look?

