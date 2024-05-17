Being one of the most fiery fashionistas of Bollywood, Mira Rajput deserves major applause for her fashion finesse. She pulls out all the stops to serve the best style statements. These always inspire her fans and followers to take fashionable risks with their looks. Last night, Mira Rajput did the same, yet again. She was papped in a stylishly chic blue and white ensemble. And, needless to say, the diva made us swoon over her charming choice.

We honestly believe that Mira Rajput stole the spotlight with her sassy and stylish ensemble last evening. So, why don’t we zoom right in for a closer glance at Shahid Kapoor’s wifey’s OOTN?

Mira Rajput’s quirky blue and white OOTN:

The Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actor's wife always knows just how to create a fashionable splash at every event and occasion, with her statement-worthy and sassy fashion choices. This blue and white ensemble channeled modern allure with a side of formal charm.

The look featured a sleeveless distressed denim long jacket with a stylishly oversized silhouette. This classy jacket with a collared neckline was left open and layered over a plain white crop top with a high and sophisticated neckline along with cap sleeves. The cropped piece also helped her flaunt her sleek frame while making the blue-hued co-ord set glow.

It was further paired with matching wide-legged and high-waisted jeans, with a ravishingly distressed design. The 90s-inspired flared edges of these pants worked very well with the contrasting fitted silhouette of the white crop top. Mira completed her outfit with peep-toed white pumps with a strappy design. They perfectly matched her tee and gave the whole fit a well-harmonized appeal.

With her OOTN, Mira proved that enchanting and versatile sets like these definitely belong in every modern fashionista’s wardrobe, and we’re totally convinced. She also made a case for the timeless allure of denim-on-denim looks, and we’re undoubtedly on board for this one.

Mira Rajput’s accessories and glam choices were also on fleek:

Moreover, Rajput's glamorous makeup look was just as unmatched as always. She sported delicate eyeshadow, perfectly shaped eyebrows, bold black eyeliner, and lash-enhancing mascara. Furthermore, the diva incorporated a touch of pink blush, shimmering highlighter, and a lovely glossy nude lipstick. It's truly admirable how it accentuated her innate beauty.

Equally impressive was Mira's sleek hairstyle with a teased appearance, making it the ultimate choice. She elegantly fashioned her tresses into a high ponytail with flicks that gracefully framed her face. In addition to that, she went the extra mile by incorporating statement accessories into her look. She adorned herself with a gold pendant and matching rings, which added a touch of elegance. To elevate the sophistication and formality of her outfit, she also wore a matching wristwatch.

But wait, there's more! She completed her ensemble with a stunning white Chloé handbag from Henryk Studio. This iconic piece, valued at Rs. 42,999, is crafted from pure aniline leather and perfectly complements her entire look.

We're definitely loving the amazing accessory choices that enhanced the diva's overall look without overshadowing the stunning outfit.

So, what did you think of Mira Rajput’s outfit? Would you dare to opt for a unique and summery outfit as such for some upcoming event? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

