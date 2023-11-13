Mira Rajput looks ‘just like a wow’ in Punit Balana’s Rs. 57,500 embellished ladoo peela lehenga set

Mira Rajput Kapoor, an embodiment of grace and style in the dynamic world of Bollywood fashion, recently set the stage ablaze at a star-studded Diwali soirée, attended by the crème de la crème of the entertainment industry. The elegant wife of Shahid Kapoor adorned herself in a breathtaking mustard yellow lehenga, a slice of ethnic elegance crafted by the esteemed fashion maven, Punit Balana. The ensemble, priced at a staggering Rs. 57,500, not only showcased Mira’s impeccable sense of style but also underscored her ability to make a lasting impression with her style.

It’s quite safe to say that the prettiest diva, Mira Rajput, literally stole the show with her vibrant ensemble, and left us gasping, gushing, and craving for more. So, what are we holding out for? Why don’t we delve deeper into the details of this diva’s exquisite ensemble, let’s take a closer look at the elements that contributed to the allure of her Diwali avatar. Are you ready? Let’s dive right in.

Mira Rajput looked beyond beautiful in a classy yellow lehenga

Crafted with precision from chanderi silk, the diva’s lehenga boasted sequinned borders that added an ethereal touch to the festive attire. The backless sequinned choli, adorned with stunning stonework, achieved a perfect balance between traditional and contemporary aesthetics, infusing the ensemble with an undeniable allure. The halter-neck design, featuring tie-ups at the back and a daring plunging neckline, introduced an element of sensuality to the overall look. The silk skirt, embellished with sequins at the waist and bottom, flowed gracefully, creating a visual symphony that captivated all who beheld it. Rajput’s choice of matching heels added a harmonious appeal to the ensemble, completing the picture of perfection that we can’t help but fall in love with.

Moving beyond the attire itself, the diva’s attention to detail extended seamlessly to her accessories. Exquisite earrings and a bangle, both boasting intricate stone detailing and ailing a work, seamlessly complemented the ensemble. Her makeup, a masterclass in subtlety and sheen, showcased soft-brown eyeshadow, a nude lipstick palette, precisely applied eyeliner, and blushed and highlighted cheeks. The half-up hairdo added a touch of sophistication, enhancing the festive allure and leaving us utterly obsessed with the overall look. As the classy diva shared snapshots of her resplendent avatar on Instagram, the beautiful socialite once again reaffirmed her status as a fashion maven. This captivating look literally made our hearts skip a beat, and the diva’s gorgeous smile added to the outfit’s overall shine, shimmer, and sparkle.

This ensemble serves as a testament to Mira Rajput's fashion supremacy

The stylish diva's vibrant yellow lehenga not only left admirers in awe but also ignited a collective desire among fashion enthusiasts to own the same ‘ladoo peela’ lehenga. Yet, the steep price tag attached to this sartorial piece serves as a stark reminder of the exclusive world of high-end fashion. But still, this outfit is proof that when it comes to fashion expertise, the beautiful diva serves as a true testament to beauty and excellence. She is always on fleek when it comes to trends and her lehenga is literally proof of the same. It’s quite safe to say that the piece’s impact goes beyond the admiration of a stylish outfit; it sparks conversations about tradition, culture, and the ever-evolving language of fashion.

As we continue to be captivated by her choices, Mira remains a timeless icon, navigating the intricate tapestry of Bollywood fashion with grace, style, and a touch of the bright and simply vibrant allure, don’t you agree? So, what did you think of her outfit? Go ahead, would you like to wear something like this? share your opinions and thoughts with us, right away.

