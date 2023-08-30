Mira Rajput nails the perfect regal look in Raw Mango organza saree; a winning winter wedding attire

Mira Rajput, a style star in her own right, just struck attention in a gorgeous white short dress. Her immaculate taste in clothes was on display in its entirety, skillfully mixing elegance with a whimsical element. She emanated easy sophistication thanks to her strong walk and dazzling grin, leaving onlookers in amazement. Mira Kapoor keeps trying to revolutionize fashion, urging us all to adopt each other's sense of style and to take chances with elegance and confidence.

Mira Rajput's design flair is on evidence once more as she effortlessly wears a stunning navy blue saree. Mira, who is known for her flawless style options, displays elegance in her classic attire. Let's have a look at how she dressed the saree in her own unique way.

How did Mira Rajput wear the saree?

Mira Rajput's selection of the Puravi saree reflects her refined taste and admiration for outstanding craftsmanship. This work of art is the product of precise textile assembly, blending transparent organza & silk fabric to produce a saree that drapes and falls elegantly. The Raw Mango design boasts an enticing display of hand-embroidered flowers butis in gold and silver, delicately fashioned utilizing zardozi and aari methods.

The saree is wonderfully matched with the Vimala satin silk blouse, which is embellished on the bodice with an exquisitely embroidered guldasta of flowers. This combination brilliantly embodies the aura of regal grandeur, inspired by the beautiful inlay work prevalent in Rajputana and Mughal buildings. This costume, which costs Rs 26,800, is a true representation of Mira Rajput's flair.

How does she accessorize her saree?

Mohit Rai, the skilled stylist, created Mira Rajput's gorgeous outfit. The precisely coiffed ponytail hairdo was brilliant, enabling the beautiful embroidery on the shirt to take centre stage. Her makeup had a striking matte finish, which added a sense of refinement to her attire. This look's accessories were nothing short of stunning. The kundan necklace offered a touch of royalty, while the Amrapali Jewels ring added a touch of grace. The seductive kada from Maya Sanghavi Jewels, on the other hand, stole the show.

Let's not forget the show-stopping potli bag from The Pink Potli. This hand-embroidered beauty, priced at Rs. 7,800, had a mesmerizing geometric design interlaced with flowering water lilies. The delicate zardozi work in gold colors offered a sense of grandeur, while the gold chain handle and handcrafted tassel latkans finished the design perfectly. Mira Rajput's fashion choices continue to inspire and enchant us, and we are in awe of her amazing taste.

ALSO READ: When Samantha wore her mother's classic green saree and showed us how to give a fresh twist to it