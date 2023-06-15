Mira Rajput pairs an adorable blue-green sundress with Louis Vuitton bag worth Rs 2.71 Lakhs; PICS inside

Mira Rajput, the stylish wife of B-town’s Bloody Daddy, Shahid Kapoor, never fails to make heads turn with her impeccable fashion sense. She is known to hit just the right marks with all her fabulous outfits while looking simply adorable with her husband. Her fashion choices go from cute to simply fiery which is what makes her an incredibly versatile fashionista.

Recently, Mira was spotted in Mumbai wearing a charming blue-green sundress that perfectly accentuated her elegance and grace. What caught everyone’s attention, however, was her choice of accessory—a luxurious Louis Vuitton bag worth a whopping Rs 2.71 lakhs. Let’s take a closer look at Mira Rajput’s interesting fashion choice for a casual day around town.

Mira Rajput looked simply adorable in a blue-green ensemble

Mira Rajput’s choice of a blue-green sundress demonstrated her keen eye for fashion and her ability to effortlessly combine style and comfort. The color palette of the dress exuded freshness and vibrancy, perfectly suited for the summer season. The playful blend of blue and green hues created a captivating aesthetic, highlighting Mira’s radiant personality. The sundress’s elegant silhouette and flowy fabric added an element of grace to her overall look, making it an ideal choice for casual outings. Gotta love how great it looks, huh?

Adding an opulent touch to her ensemble, Mira Rajput carried a Louis Vuitton M45306 Neo Noe Amplant Marine Rouge bag worth an impressive Rs 2.71 lakhs. Known for their exquisite craftsmanship and iconic designs, Louis Vuitton bags are coveted by fashion enthusiasts worldwide. The bag complemented Mira’s sundress flawlessly, enhancing the overall sophistication of her outfit. The combination of the vibrant dress and the luxurious bag created a striking contrast, making Mira’s fashion statement truly captivating. We totally need a bag like that, don’t we?

But, this isn’t all, she left her hair open and wore a cute pearly white hairband for a funky look. She flaunted her natural beauty with a no-makeup look and also completed her entire outfit with blue-green sandals that exactly matched her outfit. We’re simply obsessed with how amazing she looks. Mira Rajput’s ability to effortlessly blend high-end fashion with accessible styles has made her a fashion icon for many and through her fashion statement, she inspires her fans to embrace their personal style and experiment with different combinations to express themselves confidently.

So, what did you think of her outfit? Would you wear something like this? Comment below to share your views with us.

