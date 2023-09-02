Mira Rajput pairs Victoria Beckham’s midi-dress with expensive Dior bag and slingback heels; Guess its cost?

When it comes to making a fashion statement, Mira Rajput knows just how to steal the show. Keeping in trend with her fashionable reputation, Shahid Kapoor's wife turned heads with her impeccable style at Ruhaan Kapoor and Manukriti Pahwa’s grand wedding reception. The exceptionally stylish diva, the epitome of elegance and grace, stepped out in an expensive outfit that screamed opulence and sophistication.

So, what are we even waiting for? Let’s take a closer look at the classy diva’s luxurious and supremely stylish ensemble that effortlessly blends high-end fashion with a touch of class.

Mira Rajput looked amazing in a fashion-forward midi dress

Rajput made a striking appearance at the event, donning a captivating midi dress that underscored her impeccable fashion sense. Crafted by none other than the renowned designer Victoria Beckham, the dress was a masterpiece in itself. It boasted a crepe fabric adorned with abstract prints, forming a mesmerizing patchwork pattern that gracefully draped over her figure. Featuring a deep V-neckline and delicate flutter sleeves, the dress effortlessly balanced a playful charm with an underlying sense of sophistication. But the dress's allure didn't stop there. A subtly cinched waistline flowed into a flared skirt, injecting a touch of whimsy into the ensemble. The abstract print, reminiscent of oversized shells, imparted a distinctive and artistic flair. Rajput flawlessly carried off this avant-garde midi dress, solidifying her status as a genuine style icon.

Further, while we admire Rajput’s fashion sense, it’s hard to ignore the hefty price tags that come with her ensemble. The Victoria Beckham midi dress that she flaunted is valued at an astonishing Rs. 2,26,911, approximately. This price reflects the intricate craftsmanship and high-end design that defines the Victoria Beckham brand. But the extravagance doesn’t end there. Rajput paired her midi dress with a Mini Lizard Lady Dior Light Blue Top Handle bag, which comes with a jaw-dropping price tag of approximately Rs. 3,72,175. This Dior bag, known for its exquisite design and craftsmanship, is a symbol of luxury in the world of fashion. To complete her already chic ensemble, Mira Rajput opted for Amina Muaddi Black Embellished ‘camelia’ Slingback Heels, adding an extra touch of sophistication. These heels, priced at approximately Rs. 80,389, perfectly complemented her outfit and added a dash of class to her overall look.

Meanwhile, Rajput's meticulous attention to detail extended seamlessly to her choice of accessories. She adorned herself with exquisite silver dangling earrings, a timeless black wristwatch, and a complementing diamond ring, showcasing her unwavering dedication to every facet of her ensemble. Her hair was impeccably styled into a chic high ponytail, intentionally emphasizing the intricate details of her outfit, while her makeup exhibited a sublime yet flawless touch. A harmonious blend of blush, highlighter, and nude lipstick amplified her natural radiance, further enhancing her overall appearance. Undoubtedly, Rajput's opulent ensemble solidified her status as the evening's shining star. The poised diva consistently serves as a beacon of inspiration for fashion aficionados, underscoring the notion that style knows no bounds when it comes to making a lasting statement.

So, what did you think of her outfit? Would you like to recreate the same? Comment below to share your opinions and thoughts with us.

