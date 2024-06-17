Mira Rajput says goodbye to gloomy Monday in a vibrant strappy maxi dress that is all sorts of dreamy

Even though she is not from the Bollywood industry, Mira Rajput holds a record for serving looks on a silver platter whenever she steps out. From her fit and flare summer dresses to her ultra-stylish desi looks as a wedding guest, Mrs. Kapoor knows how it’s done.

With her right outfit at the right occasion, Mira Rajput has made a niche spot for herself at the table. She does not shy away from dabbing various fashionable looks and experimenting with them by adding her personal flair.

This time around, we spotted her accompanying her hubby dearest- Shahid Kapoor. Dressed in a burst of colors, she certainly looked like a breath of fresh air on a gloomy Monday!

Mira Rajput dons a strappy maxi dress that is all sorts of dreamy chic

Mira Rajput has always been an inspiration for those who love a casual and laidback style. Be it a simple monotone co-ord set that she wears while running errands or the high-end fashionable looks Mira aces as she steps out on a date night with her husband, Shahid. Mira simply does it right!

Mira opted for a stunning, vibrant maxi dress on a gloomy Monday afternoon to kill the mid-day blues in style. Wearing a multi-colored Chrissy Maxi Dress from the shelves of Saaksha & Kinni, this fashionista looked absolutely stunning.

The chiffon maxi dress featured an ivory base with handpainted floral motifs all along the bottom of the dress and also along the bustier. The dress’s overlapped bustier has splashes of some vibrant hues that complimented the muted ivory.

It also features noodle straps that accentuate the femininity of the dress. The micro pleats along the fit and flared waistline of the ensemble added to the voluminous silhouette. This gorgeous maxi dress comes with a hefty price tag of INR 28,500.

Here's how Mira Rajput accessorized the vibrant maxi dress

Keeping it stylishly casual, Mira opted for the classic hoop earrings and beige footwear that completed her look. She ditched the OTT glam and kept it all simple with a bare makeup look, nude glossy lips, and mascara. Mira went for the classic blow-out loose curls for her tresses that aligned with her dreamy ensemble.

Comment down below and let us know what you think of Mira Rajput’s yet another gorgeous fashion moment.

