Mira Rajput serves Diwali-ready feels in red mirror work embellished Punit Balana saree with gold potli bag

Mira Rajput has consistently been a trailblazer with her exclusive and absolutely trendy fashion game as well as her elegant sense of style. The classy and extremely talented diva’s recent appearance on Karva Chauth 2023 was no exception. Dressed in a bespoke and vibrant red and gold mirror work embellished Punit Balana saree, the diva radiated grace and style, leaving our hearts skipping a beat in its wake.

So, why don’t we delve into the details of the diva’s captivating ensemble, from the intricately embroidered gold borders to her choice of accessories? Let’s dive right in and admire the elegance that Rajput effortlessly exudes awesomeness.

Mira Rajput looked beautiful in a vibrant red and gold Punit Balana saree

Shahid Kapoor’s fabulous wife was recently seen wearing an incredible and vibrant sheer red saree which was custom created by Punit Balana, on the auspicious occasion of Karva Chauth 2023. Her exclusive mirror-work embellished saree featured a beautiful and intricately embroidered gold border and edges which were laden with mirrorwork as well. The classy and talented diva further paired her elegant ethnic ensemble with a classy and matching gold and red blouse which was laden with mirror work and intricate embroidery. The amazing blouse also featured broad straps as well as a deep and sultry sweetheart neckline with a rather plunging appeal to the same.

Furthermore, to complete her elegant and classy ethnic ensemble, the classy diva chose to go with gold sandals to give her outfit a rather harmonious appeal. Meanwhile, the mommy of two also chose to accessorize her outfit with dangling traditional gold earrings with a rather unique design paired with matching embellished bangles and gorgeous statement rings. The incredible diva further chose to hold a well-embellished gold polti bag laden with intricate embroidery to go with her incomparable, vibrant, and stylish ensemble.

Shahid Kapoor’s awesome wife also chose to leave her hair open and style them into delicate and soft curls which elegantly framed her face as they gracefully and beautifully cascaded down her shoulder. She also chose to pair her classy ensemble with a subtle yet glamorous makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes, subtle eyeshadow, blush-laden cheeks, highlighted cheekbones, and a classy nude-colored lipstick with a gold delicate bindi, which totally elevated and complimented her poised ethnic ensemble. Doesn’t the diva look undeniably pretty?

So, didn’t the talented diva’s classy outfit look simply elegant and absolutely gorgeous? What did you think of her outfit? Why don’t you share your thoughts with us, right away?

