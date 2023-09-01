Mira Rajput serves regal elegance with a side of confidence in red kurta set with matching potli

Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor's wifey, possesses a style sense that effortlessly combines comfort with flair. Mira easily pulls off laid-back yet elegant styles with her fondness for casual-chicness. Her wardrobe picks always represent her comfortable yet polished choices, whether she's seen in a breezy flowery dress or a pair of well-fitted jeans combined with classic tank tops. Mira's style is defined by clean lines, simple accessories or no accessories, and a fondness for neutral tones, which give her ensembles an air of subtle grandeur. She seamlessly embraces the traditional red kurta set while retaining her own distinct sense of style, establishing her as a fashion icon to reckon with.

Let's discuss her entire red kurta ensemble

Star wife Mira Kapoor knows how to create a stylish statement with her style choices. She was recently seen wearing a gorgeous red kurta with simple palazzo pants and easily rocking the V-neck style. The delicate zardozi embroidery on the yoke added a touch of refinement to the garment, making it very appealing. The gathers beneath the yoke provided a beautiful shape that emphasized her petite frame. Beautiful needlework decorated the whole sleeves, demonstrating a keen attention to detail. The kurta has the same lace design on the edges to complete the appearance. Mira embellished the look with an embroidered dupatta with tiny lace tape around the edges and subtle dotted designs all around.

Decoding accessories

Mira Kapoor understands how to accessorize well. She accessorised her gorgeous red kurta with a spectacular necklace that stole the show. The necklace was embellished with large kundans in brilliant red and green hues. The addition of large-sized pearls offered a sophisticated touch to the ensemble. Mira chose not to wear bangles, allowing the focus to be on the stunning necklace. She accessorised her ensemble with similar large kundan earrings. Mira carried a potli bag.

When it comes to her overall style, Mira Kapoor understands how to pull it all together smoothly. Mira opted for a calm and natural mood, emphasising her laid-back attractiveness, while sporting a signature plain but wavy hairstyle. Humera Shaikh, the brilliant hairdresser, flawlessly accomplished the style, adding a touch of easy grace. Mira's makeup was immaculate, with a matte finish that gave her skin a faultless touch. She added a traditional touch by adding a brilliant crimson bindi, which highlighted her features. Mira Kapoor's makeup selections were expertly complimented by her hair and makeup artist, Shraddha Inder Mehta, completing her magnificent look.

Did you love Mira Kapoor’s look as much as we did? Let us know in the comments section below.

