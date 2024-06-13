Are you one of those fashionistas who has been obsessing over summery dresses lately and just can’t seem to let them go? Well, then you’ll be super impressed to see Mira Rajput’s latest fashion statement. The diva wore a classy midi dress, and she honestly rocked it with elegance.

Want more summer-ready outfit inspiration to slay the style game? Then you have to take a closer look at Mira Rajput’s dress from her recent outing.

Mira Rajput Kapoor looked simply stunning in a sassy midi dress:

Shahid Kapoor’s wife proved that sophisticated midi dresses will always help you, as she wore a super stylish ensemble to a major launch event last evening. The adorable outfit’s easy-breezy silhouette was quite comfortable, and the star wife looked pretty in it all day long. We are obsessed with the way that the health enthusiast’s ensemble screamed absolute perfection.

But that’s not all; the stylish Natura corset midi dress was created by none other than the fashion geniuses at Zimmerman, making this piece a luxury item. It came with an extravagant price tag of approximately Rs. 1,33,630. The fabulous calf-length dress also had a corset-like bodycon fit, which perfectly accentuated Shahid’s wifey’s enviable curves, helping her flaunt her well-toned frame.

Meanwhile, the sleek straps of the piece, along with the square neckline, added an oh-so-sultry touch to the modern ensemble.

Even the beautiful nature-inspired multicolored print on Mira’s dress was a total work of art. It beautifully popped against the white frame. The delicate and light hues of the dress looked great against the diva’s complexion. The pleated, free-flowing silhouette of the skirt and the tie-up design at the waist were also great additions, elevating the pick.

The diva completed the look with matching and statement-worthy pretty pink floral-inspired heels that went super well with the print on her dress. The Bougainvillea ankle strap metallic sandals from Aquazzura also created a well-harmonized appeal for the fascinating outfit.

However, you can also wear a dress as versatile as this one with boots and a tote bag for a more chill look. You can also dress it up with a nice stole and shimmery heels for star-studded events. After all, white is a great base for anything, and we’re noting that down.

Mira Rajput’s accessories and glam choices were also flawless:

For accessories, Mira kept things minimalistic, with chain-like pretty droplet earrings and matching rings on her fingers. These subtly elevated the look without actually stealing focus from the same, and we love that. What a wise decision!

Kapoor also left her dark tresses open and styled them into a naturally wavy look with a side parting. This effortlessly elegant and manageable hairstyle allowed for luscious and healthy locks to cascade freely down her back.

Even her flawless makeup look, with a radiant base, was precisely on point. With subtle pink eyeshadow, and a gorgeous touch of rouge blush, the diva aced the look. However, her matte pink lipstick and her beyond-beautiful smile were the highlights of her resplendent look.

Her look is totally making us fall head-over-heels in love with the idea of summer whites, and we’re here for it. But, what did you think of Mira Rajput’s outfit? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us right away.

