Mira Rajput steps out in blue co-ord set but her casual outing is not so casual; Find out why

Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor's loving wife, never fails to draw the attention of the paparazzi with her immaculate fashion sense. While she may not frequently appear on the red carpet, her casual style says loudly and is usually on point. Mira has been sighted in the city yet again, leaving everyone curious as to what she is wearing this time. Mira is known for her easy style statement, and her impeccably put-together outfits frequently turn attention. Mira's dress selections are always on point, whether she's doing errands or enjoying a day out. Stay tuned to see Mira's next look, demonstrating that even in her most casual wear, she understands how to create a fashion statement like no other.

Mira Rajput in blue co-ord

Mira Rajput was recently spotted wearing a stunning blue co-ord ensemble, which drew a lot of attention. She looked effortlessly put together in her casual tee. The co-ord set's skirt had two white stripes on the sleeves, which added a stylish and athletic touch to the entire design. Mira folded up the sleeves to 3/4 length for a more comfortable and laid-back look.

Mira Rajput knows how to pull off a coordinated ensemble! Along with the blue co-ord outfit, she wore matching trousers with white stripes down the sides. This provided an athletic twist to an otherwise casual look. Let's go on to her accessories. Mira has a knack for putting together the perfect outfit. She chose classy accessories that were ideal. Let's decode what she carried.

The expensive accessory

Mira Rajput is an expert at accessorizing! She adorned her arm with a chic quilted purse by Cristian Dior, which provided a touch of luxury to her appearance. But hold your breath, for this black beauty will set you back Rs. 4,36,377. What a way to make a statement with your accessories! Mira finished off her style with black flats with an interwoven design on the upper front, which added a casual touch to her entire look.

So, if you want to channel Mira's style, make sure you have your co-ords ready, and don't forget to pick up a simple designer bag to keep the informal mood going. Prepare to turn heads and crush the casual fashion game!

Do you like this look? Let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Foil-laden Fashion? Rakul Preet Singh's birthday ensemble is metallic shirt paired with wrapped skirt