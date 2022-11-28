Mira Rajput stuns in an off-shoulder midi dress on date night with Shahid Kapoor; Here’s how much it costs

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput make for a stunning couple, and they never fail to shell out relationship goals. From dropping romantic (sometimes hilarious) comments on each other’s posts, to sharing love-filled pictures- Shahid and Mira make fans go gaga over them . Mira and Shahid tied the knot in 2015, and their bond only keeps getting stronger with every passing year. Last night, Shahid and Mira were spotted out in the city as they headed for a romantic date night. While Shahid Kapoor looked dapper in an all-white oufit, Mira made heads turn in an easy-breezy midi dress.

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor were spotted by the paparazzi outside a restaurant in Mumbai last night. Mira looked gorgeous in a midi dress from the shelves of Verano by Tanya. The white cotton dress with a yellow floral print on it had an easy-breezy silhouette, and a smocked bodice. However, it’s the voluminous blouson sleeves of the dress that made it stand out! The flirty floral dress costs Rs 7990, and not only is it a great pick for a date night, but it also makes for a great summer vacation outfit! Mira was seen carrying a beige-coloured Bottega Veneta double knot bag, and simply accessorized her look with hoop earrings.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor opted for a white t-shirt, matching trousers and red-and-white sneakers. Check out their pictures below.