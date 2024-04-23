Mira Rajput is one of the fiery fashionistas of Bollywood. She pulls out all the stops to serve the best fashion statements that always inspire her fans and followers to take fashionable risks. Last night, Mira Rajput and her boo Shahid Kapoor were papped as they stepped out for a date night. Needless to say, Mira grabbed eyeballs with her outfit choice.

Although Shahid Kapoor is usually the fashionable one, it’s quite safe to say that Mira Rajput stole the spotlight in an incredible black ensemble last evening. Well, why don’t we take a more detailed glance at Mira Rajput’s OOTN?

Mira Rajput’s display of fashion perfection:

The beloved couple were literally twinning and winning as they stepped out in classy black ensembles. While Shahid looked dapper in a black fitted T-shirt and blue jeans with black shoes, it was Mira's look that had our attention. She added some fine glam and glitter to her evening with a gorgeous black maxi dress with a halter neckline. The socialite's ensemble had a trendy and plunging cowl neckline with sleek straps that looked hotter than ever.

Even the natural luster of the dress along with the incredible side slit enhanced the overall look. But that’s not all, the fitting of the whole ensemble was a sure head-turner. It hugged the diva’s curves and cinched at the waist, helping her flaunt her curves to sheer perfection. Although the diva’s statement ensemble had some major fitting issues that made her OOTN look a little chaotic and a tad too asymmetrical, we think that she was able to carry it with confidence, and somehow, that made it work. But it definitely isn't everyone's cup of tea,

Mira Rajput’s OOTN was just gorgeous:

The diva made a case for timeless slip dresses with this outfit. She proved that these versatile dresses definitely belong in every modern fashionista’s wardrobe, and we’re totally convinced. Further, the fashionable diva also completed her OOTN with unique baby pink heels with red tie-ups at the ankle to add a touch of color to the black outfit. We also loved her glam makeup look, with subtle eyeshadow, some blush, and a pretty pink lipstick. Gotta love how it helped her flaunt her natural beauty.

But that’s not all, she even added statement accessories like Gen-Z-approved gold hoop earrings and matching rings. But, that’s not all, she even added a statement-worthy baby pink handbag that perfectly matched her sassy heels with a criss-cross style. We loved the incredible accessory picks as they elevated the diva’s whole look without actually stealing focus from the diva’s super stylish look.

Even her sleek hairstyle with a middle parting was just the best choice.

So, what did you think of Mira Rajput’s outfit? Would you dare to opt for an outfit as such for your date night? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

