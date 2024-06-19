Mira Rajput's black sweatshirt and white joggers are a must-have addition to your casual wear wardrobe

With the monsoon season in full swing, celebrities are stepping out in their best rainy-day attire, and leading the charge is none other than Mira Rajput Kapoor. While not an actress herself, Mira has established herself as a true fashionista, consistently impressing us with her impeccable red-carpet ensembles and off-duty outfits.

In her latest appearance, Mrs Kapoor has once again drawn the attention of fashion enthusiasts with a lesson in mastering monochrome look and casual dressing during monsoon. Let’s break down her look which might help you to ace rainy day fashion.

Mira Kapoor’s latest look

Mira was spotted in and about the city wearing a black sweatshirt from H&M with a ribbed trimmed neckline, dropped shoulders, long sleeves, and ribbing at the cuffs and hem. It is perfect for the cozy and cool weather.

She paired it with white track fitted joggers which made it easy for her to move around. Her outfit is a great example of how to stay stylish and comfortable during monsoon season.

Mira’s outfit looks casual and put-together making it perfect for running errands, meeting friends, or just enjoying a relaxing day at home.

Mira Rajput’s accessories and glam

To complete her look, Mira opted for black and white Birkenstocks. She opted for glossy lips, nude eyeshadow, and tinted cheeks, giving her a natural and glowing look. Her hair was left open, adding to the relaxed vibe of her outfit.

So, here’s a fashion inspiration from Mira Kapoor on how you can dress up for the monsoon season while being completely comfortable. Wearing an H&M black sweatshirt with white track-fitted joggers and black and white Birkenstocks, she kept it simple yet stylish and anyone can pull this off.

Whether you are going out and about in this rainy weather, or cocooned indoors, use Mira Kapoor as your guide and make your outfits as fashionable and functional during monsoons.

Mira Kapoor’s throwback off-duty look

A few days ago, Mira was spotted with her husband Shahid Kapoor clad in Saksha and Kinni maxi dress. Her strappy maxi dress came with a structured bodice covered in beautiful floral prints making it perfect for a beautiful summery day. The skirt of the dress was pleated and featured pretty floral patterns.

She paired her maxi dress with stylish accessories like golden earrings that added a bit of sparkle. Mira finished her look with a YSL black bag and heels that matched perfectly with her dress. Minimal make-up rounded off her look well.

Mira’s outfit is perfect for a casual day or a special occasion or if you want to add floral charm to your wardrobe.

