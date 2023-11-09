Mira Rajput’s pink ombre kurta with floral printed sharara pants: Ideal pick for your BFF’s sangeet

Mira Rajput Kapoor, the epitome of grace and style, recently graced the screening of Ishaan Khatter - Mrunal Thakur starrer Pippa in a captivating pink ombre kurta set that left everyone in awe. The stunning wife of Shahid Kapoor seamlessly blended tradition with contemporary fashion, making a statement that’s hard to overlook. The star wife’s sartorial choice at the premiere, featuring a Chanderi silk ombre pink kurta and floral-printed sharara pants, was a definite showstopper.

So, join us as we delve deeper into the enchanting world of Mira Rajput’s ethnic fusion wear, redefining the meaning of elegance and panache. Let’s dive right in.

Mira Rajput looked beautiful in a pink ombre kurta set

The incredibly gorgeous wife of Shahid Kapoor was recently seen embracing ethnic wear with a modernized twist for her brother-in-law’s screening of the OTT film, Pippa. The beautiful diva was seen wearing the pink ombre Chanderi printed kurta and sharara set from The Loom, which bore a heavy price tag of Rs. 15,500. This classy pink set, entirely made up of Chanderi silk, featured a gorgeous asymmetrical length kurta featuring 3/4th sleeves, pink tucks, and delicate white lace detailing which added to its overall allure. The classy kurta also had a tie-up in the middle with a V-shaped neckline. The diva further chose to pair this classy kurta with matching floor-length pink chanderi sharara pants. These comfortable wide-legged pants had pink and green floral prints all over them that added a feminine vibe to the ensemble.

The beautiful wellness enthusiast further chose to pair her delicate fusion wear ensemble with champagne-embellished gold juttis which gave her overall ensemble a rather classy appeal. She chose to go the minimalistic route with her accessories with elegant diamond-encrusted hoops, a diamond-matching tennis bracelet, and a watch to add some much-needed bling to her classy ensemble. But that’s not all, the incredible diva also chose to carry Chanel’s caramel quilted lambskin medium bag bearing a hefty price tag of Rs. 7,22,732.

Mira Rajput’s pretty makeup and hair game was totally on fleek

Shahid Kapoor’s awesome wife also chose to leave her hair open and style it into delicate and soft waves which elegantly framed her face as they gracefully and beautifully cascaded down her shoulder. She also chose to pair her classy ensemble with a subtle yet glamorous makeup look, featuring well-shaped eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes, pink eyeshadow, blush-laden cheeks, highlighted cheekbones, and a pretty pink-colored lipstick, which totally elevated and complemented her poised fusion wear ensemble.

Mira Rajput served us an inspiration for the perfect fusion of tradition and contemporary styles. So, what did you think of the classy diva’s ensemble? Share your thoughts with us, right away.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Mrunal Thakur OWNS the room in off-shoulder gown with pleated drapes and a flattering silhouette