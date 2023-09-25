Mira Rajput’s Rs. 38,500 bejeweled off-shoulder bodycon dress is PERFECT for classy soirées

In the glamorous galaxy laden with entertainment and fashion where stars twinkle not just in the night sky but also on the red carpets, Mira Rajput is a celestial body of elegance. With every appearance, Shahid Kapoor’s beautiful wife creates fashion fireworks, and her recent rendezvous at an upscale event was no different. Picture this: the talented socialite draped in a stunning off-shoulder dress from Self-Portrait, accompanied by a Bottega Veneta clutch and matching pumps. Her ensemble wasn’t just a fashion choice but a sartorial masterpiece, igniting the night with its classy allure.

Join us as we embark on a journey through the constellations of style, following the luminous trail of the talented diva’s star-studded presence.

Mira Rajput looked incredible in a stylish black midi-dress

Shahid Kapoor’s gorgeous better half chose to wear a full-sleeved stylish and sleek black midi-dress from Self-portrait, which is worth Rs. 38,500 cut from black heavy crepe material for a structured fit and an ultra-smooth finish. The gorgeous dress’ playful yet daring off-shoulder and deep, plunging neckline was lined with diamanté trim for a hint of sparkle. Its silhouette was also body-hugging and tight throughout for a sculpted and slim fit. The embellished dress's sultry and unique cut-out design at the chest also added to its overall allure. Furthermore, the gorgeous diva decided to complete her outfit with classy black Amina Muaddi Camelia slingback pumps which are approximately worth Rs. 2,16,322. These elegant heels made of calf leather made for an eye-catching as well as a daring look, thanks to their crystal embellishments.

The stylish socialite also chose a matching black satin textured leather knot clutch with genuine snakeskin trim from the iconic brand, Bottega Veneta, with her look. This exceptionally iconic piece, made in Italy, is approximately worth Rs. 1,82,830. Doesn’t her outfit look beyond just amazing? Meanwhile, the beautiful lady took the classy route to accessorizing with diamond stud earrings, and matching silver, diamond-encrusted rings. Don’t they undeniably compliment the whole outfit?

Last but sure as hell not least, let’s talk about the gorgeous diva’s makeup and hair combination. She made the wise decision to leave her beautiful tresses open with loose curls that cascaded down her shoulder like a charm. On the other hand, her glamorous makeup look, with mascara-laden eyelashes, subtle eyeshadow, perfectly rouged cheeks, highlighted cheekbones, and the perfect pink lip shade, totally complimented and elevated the diva’s entire look. Rajput’s ability to effortlessly blend elegance with contemporary allure reaffirms her status as a fashion icon in the Bollywood spotlight.

With each public appearance, the diva continues to captivate our hearts and inspire our fashion choices with her timeless and chic ensembles. Don’t you agree? Do you like this outfit? Share your opinion with us right away!

