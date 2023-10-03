Mira Rajput’s strapless midi dress worn on dinner date with Shahid Kapoor is a wardrobe must-have

Mira Rajput has undoubtedly created a name for herself in the world of Bollywood fashion. Her exquisite fashion sense is apparent, and she never fails to make a statement wherever she goes. Mira's fashion game is always on point, whether it's a breathtaking Instagram image, a casual excursion, or a dazzling red carpet event. Mira was recently photographed beside her husband, Shahid Kapoor, in yet another beautiful attire. Mira's unique ability to seamlessly merge refinement and trendiness inspires fashion aficionados with her remarkable sense of style. Let’s see what she wore.

Mira Rajput’s stunning midi dress

Mira Rajput went out in a gorgeous midi dress that turned heads. She pulled off the ensemble with ease, demonstrating her great fashion sense once more. Mira is known for wearing figure-hugging dresses for casual outings, and this one was no exception. Its strapless style and body-fitting shape highlighted her curves in all the right places. The midi length offered an exquisite touch, while the ombre effect added a whimsical aspect to the garment. Mira's choice of this dress for her informal outing illustrates her ability to seamlessly merge elegance and comfort, making her a genuine fashion icon to keep an eye on.

More about the look…

Mira Rajput knows just how to dress up her clothing with accessories. She combined her stunning strapless midi dress with a gorgeous blue shoulder purse that stole the show. The bag had a vibrant red strap with gold-toned hardware, which added a sense of refinement to the look. The brilliant red colour became the focal colour of the entire ensemble, wonderfully connecting everything together. Mira's accessories complimented her suit wonderfully, demonstrating her acute eye for detail and ability to seamlessly create a cohesive and attractive appearance.

Mira Rajput completed her gorgeous outfit with eye-catching colourful stone-studded silver drop earrings. These earrings gave a dash of glitz and shine to her look. She completed her appearance with beige-colored pointed-toe heels, which added a touch of refinement while also lengthening her legs. Her hairstyle had a sleek and exquisite side division, and her luscious locks were fashioned straight and clean. Mira's makeup complimented her attire flawlessly, with completely contoured cheekbones that defined her face and a flash of pink lipstick that offered a sense of softness. Mira once again showed her fashion skill and ability to effortlessly put together a magnificent and coherent outfit, with every element meticulously picked for a casual outing.

