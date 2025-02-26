Mismatched actress Prajakta Koli opted for 2 custom Anita Dongre outfits for wedding with longtime boyfriend Vrishank Khanal

Prajakta Koli, who ruled our hearts with her YouTube videos and her amazing performance in the popular series Mismatched, has finally tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend, Vrishank Khanal. The couple is now sharing dreamy glimpses of their wedding celebration, which was held in Karjat. For both the mehendi and wedding ceremonies, the actress and influencer chose to wear custom ensembles by Anita Dongre, looking absolutely stunning and mesmerizing. Let’s break down two of her ethereal looks in the renowned designer’s creations.

For her intimate mehendi celebration, Prajakta Koli was a radiant bride in a custom Anita Dongre ensemble. She wore a green lehenga meticulously adorned with silver and pink threadwork and zari embroidery, perfectly blending traditional design with a modern aesthetic. The sleeveless blouse featured a V-neckline, while the ankle-length skirt ended just above her feet. Adding a trendy twist, the actress chose to forgo the dupatta, opting for a fuss-free and effortless celebration.

To ensure her look was impeccable and statement-worthy, Prajakta styled the ensemble with jewelry from the same designer. Her neck was adorned with a stunning choker, complemented by matching earrings that jingled gracefully. Her wrists were beautifully decorated with a delicate hand-chain bracelet.

Her beauty game was beyond words—she radiated happiness from within, and it certainly didn’t go unnoticed. For her makeup, she applied a subtle concealer and foundation base, accentuated by a soft blush, neutral-toned eyeshadow, voluminous dark lashes, and nude-shade lipstick.

Advertisement

For her hair, she opted for a half-tied style, with front strands gently framing her face while others were twisted back and secured with pins. Her mehendi look was absolutely enchanting—perfect for a minimalistic and carefree celebration.

Now, let’s talk about her special wedding outfit, custom-designed by Anita Dongre. She wore an exquisite ivory lehenga adorned with intricate parijat patterns and pichwai-inspired paintings. The ensemble was beautifully detailed, embodying elegance and tradition.

The half-sleeved blouse with a V-neckline was paired with a matching full-flare skirt. Her look was completed with a sheer dupatta, draped gracefully over her head and secured around her waist. The dupatta featured a minimal design with pastel green accents along the borders.

For accessories, she chose a flawless statement piece—a heavily embellished choker that accentuated her neckline, matching earrings that elevated her look, and a maang tikka elegantly tucked into her hair. Keeping her beauty game subtle yet radiant, she opted for a soft, glowing base, a hint of blush, and a light-shade lipstick.

Advertisement

Prajakta Koli looked absolutely stunning in both of Anita Dongre’s custom ensembles, and we can’t help but admire her beauty and grace.

Congratulations to this beautiful couple! Pinkvilla wishes you a lifetime of love, togetherness, and cherished moments.