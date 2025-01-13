Mom-to-be Athiya Shetty sips her drink looking all cozy in a knit-striped sweater on date with KL Rahul

Mom-to-be Athiya Shetty is enjoying the best time of her life with her husband and satisfying all her pregnancy cravings. The actress made her dessert date fun and stylish, sipping her delicious coffee, and on top of that- looking all cool and cozy in her casual outfit. She perfectly styled her knit sweater with jeans, keeping her look low-key and yet striking. Let’s break down the details of her fit.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's Australia date looks all fun and chaotic in the stylish fits. For an inner layer, the actress decided to wear a simple short-sleeved white top. On top of it, she opted for a sleeveless knit sweater with colorful strip detailings. The strips added the right pop of colors to her appearance. This sweater idea is perfect to make your winter outing look effortlessly cool and beat the cold weather with style.

Her bottoms perfectly created a well-coordinated look. She paired her striped sweater with the muted grey jeans. The high-on waist loose jeans added a hint of comfort to pregnant Athiya and her appearance.

Not just the outfit, you can also take some serious styling cues from the actress. She styled her look with statement drop earrings, layered bracelet, a watch, and rings. The minimalism and style make these pieces perfect for the everyday look. You can seamlessly wear them with your casual fits too.

Keeping her appearance natural, the Hero actress let her natural beauty shine through for a fun dessert date with her husband. As for her hair, she decided to keep it open, flowing gently in the windy air. Her hair had loose waves that framed her face beautifully, complimenting the whole appeal of her carefree outfit.

KL Rahul perfectly matched his wife's casual style, looking all handsome and heartthrob in a white t-shirt styled with a white cardigan and loose beige pants. The cool blue cap perfectly completed his look.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s casual looks can be the next style inspo you can try with your partner. A date doesn’t need to be all glammed up, instead, you can have a great time in your casual outfits too. Comfort over fashion, right?

