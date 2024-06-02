Deepika Padukone's pregnancy fashion is turning heads! The beloved Bollywood actress, recently spotted with her family, looked radiant with her baby bump and stole the show with her impeccable maternity style. Her pregnancy glow was undeniable, but her chic outfit choices captured everyone's attention. This isn't the first time Deepika has impressed with her fashion sense during her pregnancy, and we can't wait to see what other looks she rocks in the coming months.

It’s quite safe to say that Bollywood’s moms-to-be are literally redefining pregnancy-friendly fashion with their super cool choices, and Deepika Padukone is one of them. Let’s zoom right in and have a detailed look at the Fighter actress’ beyond-mesmerizing maternity style.

Deepika Padukone looked amazing in a super stylish ensemble:

Maternity fashion is getting more and more trendy every day. These incomparably stylish picks have proven that comfort can indeed, go hand-in-hand. Deepika Padukone’s latest blue and white ensemble was proof of the statement. The Jawan actress’ classy ensemble featured a white top with a free-flowing silhouette and 3/4th sleeved, that looked amazing and felt super comfortable.

The Pathaan actress' piece also had well-formed pleats and a layered look that elevated the whole stylish piece. The alluring multicolored floral print on the buttoned-up shirt with the V-shaped neckline was a total work of art.

The gathered silk top in cream rose bouquet, from Péro, also came with the extravagant price tag of approximately Rs. 90,555. We also loved the femme and fabulous design of the top, which helped the diva flaunt her baby bump.

This was further paired with Capri-like ankle-length light blue denim jeans with a slightly loose and straight silhouette. The high-waisted jeans also looked just fabulous. Padukone also added white sneakers to complete the look, giving her ensemble a rather sporty twist.

How did Deepika Padukone elevate her outfit?

Furthermore, the Bajirao Mastani actress chose to walk on the minimalistic route by not adding any more excessive accessories to her look. The list included small Gen-Z-approved gold hoops with matching rings and a matching wristwatch. This made sure that the focus remained steady on her much-deserving ensemble.

But even she couldn’t resist adding a brown Louis Vuitton LV x YK Dauphine MM bag with gold hardware.

Meanwhile, DP chose to tie her dark tresses and style them into a rather well-tied high bun with a middle parting. This elegant hairstyle made sure that her gorgeous face was visible. It also added a casual edge to her pregnancy-friendly ensemble, giving it a cool twist.

On the other hand, Padukone chose to keep things minimal with her makeup, as well. With just a touch of pink eyeshadow and lip gloss on her lips, she flaunted her natural beauty. However, the highlight of the look was, of course, her pretty pregnancy glow. How can one not fall in love?

We’re so excited for and inspired by the wholesome journey that the Happy New Year actress is on, right now, aren’t you?

What did you think of Deepika Padukone’s look? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us.

