Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone slays maternity fashion in stylish black bodycon dress and denim jacket

The beloved Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and her husband, actor Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child together. On May 30, she was spotted out and about with friends for dinner and her pregnancy glow was hard to miss. However, what truly caught everyone’s attention was her impeccable maternity fashion.

Maternity fashion in Bollywood has come a long way with many actresses showing that you can look stylish and feel comfortable while expecting, and Deepika Padukone is the latest example of that.

For everyday outings, Bollywood moms-to-be often choose casual and cool outfits and Deepika’s outfit is also along the same lines. Let’s take a closer look at her maternity fit.

Deepika Padukone’s maternity outfit

For the outing, the Jawan actress chose a black bodycon midi-length dress with a stylish side slit. She layered her elegant dress with a blue denim jacket, creating a chic yet comfortable look. Her outfit perfectly highlighted her growing baby bump while maintaining her signature sense of style.

Deepika imparted a valuable fashion lesson by selecting these understated yet classic pieces: how to dress up essentials with the right additions. Her choice of denim jacket gave the classy black dress a cool, casual touch while striking the ideal mix between comfort and refinement.

Deepika’s accessories and glam

It wasn’t just her outfit choice that turned heads, her accessories spoke volume about her refined taste as well. The Pathaan actress adorned her ears with silver hoop earrings, adding a subtle sparkle to her ensemble.

She paired her bodycon dress with white trainers that ensured comfort and also added a contemporary edge. Completing her outfit was a black Louis Vuitton purse casually slung over her shoulders. Notably, Deepika’s association with luxury brand Louis Vuitton was subtly highlighted through her choice of accessories.

For the occasion, the mom-to-be chose to enhance her natural beauty with subtle yet striking make-up. Her eyes were adorned with a subtle smokey effect, adding intensity to her eyes. Her look was complemented by neatly groomed brows.

The actress added a pop of colour to her ensemble as she opted for soft pink lips. Her blushed cheeks added a healthy glow, accentuating her radiant complexion and the rest of the job was done by her pregnancy glow.

In terms of hairstyling, the actress kept it simple yet chic. Her luscious locks were left open, cascading down her shoulders in gentle waves with her chocolate brown highlights visible with a precise middle parting, her hair framed her face elegantly, highlighting her features.

With her grace and elegance, Deepika Padukone never fails to inspire and show that being expectant can be a beautiful and stylish moment. Everyone is anticipating more gorgeous maternity looks in the upcoming months after her previous excursion.

