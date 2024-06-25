Bollywood fashion icon Deepika Padukone's maternity style has been making headlines like never before. Known for her signature blend of power and effortless elegance, she's redefining maternity fashion with one chic and comfortable look at a time.

From rocking a black and white airport ensemble to a radiant yellow dress, and even an alluring black midi for an event, Deepika has proven that maternity fashion can be stylish and effortlessly on-trend.

Last night, the Kalki 2898 AD actress was papped at the Mumbai airport, in a chic black and white ensemble. Let’s have a closer look at the classy pregnancy-friendly airport attire served by Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone’s monochromatic and cool airport look:

Deepika Padukone has always been able to turn the airport into a fashion runway with her expectedly fabulous fashion choices. Her latest pregnancy-friendly airport-ready look proved that things haven’t changed at all on the fashion front for her. The black and white ensemble was as cool as it was comfortable, and we’re obsessed with it.

The Fighter actress’ look featured a stylish body-hugging top with a high neckline and a ruched design, which helped the Pathaan actress flaunt her adorable baby bump.

This was layered with an equally awesome sleeveless leather vest with an exclusive Shearling trim designed at Halfboy. This oversized piece came with an unexpectedly expensive price tag of approximately Rs. 3,70,000 and gave the actress’ ensemble a rather edgy twist.

Advertisement

The Jawan actress further paired her ensemble with black high-waisted joggers, with a comfortably chic wide-legged silhouette. The modern ankle-length pants also gave the diva’s ensemble a rather laid-back twist with a touch of Gen-Z sass. It also had a sleek white-lined design at the side, giving the ensemble a touch of monochromatic magic.

DP also completed her airport ensemble with white sneakers that had a stylish platform heel. These trendy shoes gave her outfit a sporty edge. With this look, the star proved that maternity fashion needn’t be boring.

She also showed how her pregnancy-friendly fashion game is quite literally a whole new league of its own!

How did Deepika Padukone elevate her outfit?

Furthermore, Padukone chose to take the minimalistic route by not adding any excessive accessories to her look. The list included small Gen-Z-approved gold hoops with matching bracelets. She also added black dark-tinted sunglasses to round out the overall look.

Advertisement

Deepika also chose to tie her dark tresses and style them into a rather well-tied ponytail with a back-combed base. It also added a chic edge to her look.

On the other hand, Padukone chose to keep things minimal with her makeup, as well. With just a touch of blush and matching lip gloss on her lips, she accentuated her features and flaunted her natural beauty. However, the highlight of the look was, of course, her radiant pregnancy glow.

But, what did you think of Deepika Padukone’s airport look? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif shows comfort and style can become two sides of same coin in black pants, matching hoodie with denim jacket