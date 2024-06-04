Deepika Padukone's maternity style is taking the internet by storm. The actress has been turning heads with her chic and comfortable outfit choices throughout her pregnancy. From flowy dresses to trendy denim looks, Deepika is proving that maternity fashion can be both stylish and flattering. We are so excited to see which other mesmerizing and fashionable looks the star will rock in the coming months.

Recently, the Jawan actress stepped out in the city wearing a beautiful kurta set. Deepika really hit the bull’s eye with this comfy yet stylish maternity look!

Deepika Padukone looked fabulous in a pregnancy-friendly OOTN:

DP’s latest red and beige ensemble was proof of her fashion supremacy. The diva’s stylish pregnancy-friendly fashion game is inspiring mothers-to-be everywhere.

The Pathaan actress' outfit featured a luxuriously soft kurta set with a minimalist and androgynous design that spelled all things fashion. A stylish and comfortable kurta is a timeless addition to any wardrobe for every occasion, and the Happy New Year actress' recent outing proved that it is also the epitome of maternity-friendly fashion.

This set was made of a soft pashmina fabric that gave her OOTN a luxe twist. The classy set from Ituvana, also came with a heavy price tag of Rs. 35,000.

The calf-length long kurta featured a collared V-shaped neckline, full sleeves, and an oversized silhouette that looked super comfortable. The pockets on the piece gave it a rather convenient and classy twist, as well.

This was further paired with Capri-like ankle-length pants with a matching checkered and plaid design. The slightly loose and straight silhouette of the pants also helped the actress look amazing.

Padukone also added matching Kolhapuri sandals to complete the look, giving her ensemble a rather chill and laid-back aesthetic.

How did Deepika Padukone elevate her outfit?

Furthermore, the Bajirao Mastani actress chose to take the minimalistic route when it comes to accessorizing her fusional ensemble. The list included small gold hoops with matching rings, a matching bracelet, and black bold glasses.

Meanwhile, DP also chose to tie her dark tresses and style them into a rather well-tied high ponytail with a smooth back-combed look. It also added a casually chic edge to her pregnancy-friendly ensemble, giving it a rather cool twist.

Last but the least, Padukone chose to keep things minimal with her makeup look. With a radiant base, just a touch of eyeshadow, and nourishing lip gloss on her lips, Deepika tied up her makeup look.

We’re so excited for the diva and can’t wait to see what she chooses to wear next. What did you think of Deepika Padukone’s look? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

