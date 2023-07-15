Mom-to-be Disha Parmar keeps her fashion game on point as she flaunts her comfy maternity look; Watch

Parents-to-be Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya have been one of the most loved celebrity couples in the entertainment world. These talented individuals left their fans surprised when they started dating and went on to promise forever. Their fans left no stone unturned to shower love on them when the two got married. Now, Rahul and Disha are in the most beautiful phase of their lives as they will soon embrace parenthood for the first time and welcome their child. Amidst their pregnancy journey, the couple has kept their fans updated regarding their whereabouts.

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya spotted:

Today, July 15, parents-to-be Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar were spotted at Mumbai airport while leaving for their vacation in Goa. As usual, the couple was kind enough to pose for the paparazzi and were all smiles as they posed together for the cameras. While Rahul sported a white jacket and black bottoms it was Disha's outfit that dishes out major maternity fashion goals. The diva made heads turn with her chic and comfy ethnic style. For her vacation, Disha chose a dark green printed kurta and looked gorgeous. Disha's steal-worthy maternity outfit can be a perfect ensemble to sport for soon-to-be mothers as it offers style and comfort all in one.

Watch the video here-

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya's love tale:

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's love story is nothing short of a fairy tale. It all began on social media when Disha liked one of Rahul's songs and left a comment. Rahul noticed her comment and replied, leading to conversations and exchanging phone numbers. They met for the first time in November 2018 while Rahul was shooting his music video in Delhi. Thus, love bloomed and both dated for almost 2 years. It was Disha's birthday (November 11) when Rahul Vaidya proposed to her while being locked inside the four walls of Bigg Boss 14.

To propose to her, Rahul sported a white T-shirt and he wrote, "Disha (heart) HBD" and on the back of the white T-shirt he wrote, "Marry Me?!" Rahul went down on his knees with a ring and while looking at the camera he proposed to Disha for marrying him. Later, on Valentine's Day, Disha surprised Rahul by entering the Bigg Boss house with a board saying, "Yes, I will marry you." The duo then had a lavish wedding on 16 July 2021, and on May 19 they announced their pregnancy on social media.

On the professional front, Disha Parmar is currently seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 opposite Nakuul Mehta.

